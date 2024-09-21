Sci-Tech

Huawei draws criticism over $2,800 Mate XT supply shortage

Apple and Huawei go head-to-head in China with the launch of iPhone 16 Pro Max and Mate XT

  • by Web Desk
  • September 21, 2024
Huawei draws criticism over $2,800 Mate XT supply shortage
Huawei draws criticism over $2,800 Mate XT supply shortage

Huawei is facing backlash from the Chinese tech enthusiasts over its limited availability!

Both Huawei and Apple launched their latest smartphones in China on the same day on Friday, September 20, with Huawei’s Mate XT, a tri-foldable phone, being priced twice as much as the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

However, the latest supply constraints could leave many Huawei buyers disappointed and empty-handed.

At Huawei’s flagship store in China’s southern city, Shenzhen, tech enthusiasts identifying as Huawei “super fans” voiced their frustration over the phone shortage, being informed that only those who pre-ordered could purchase the latest tri-fold model.

A university student present at the shop said, “I’ve been here since 10 p.m. last night because this trifolding phone is a first, and I’m excited to support our country. But this is very disappointing. They should have made it clear we can’t buy.”

One more stated, “I wanted to see what the fuss is about, but it’s a bit big, not very practical really.”

Despite the hefty price of $2,800 against the $1,199 iPhone 16 Pro Max, Huawei reported more than 6.5 million pre-orders, breaking the record of last quarter’s foldable smartphones worldwide shipment.

The company’s executive director, Richard Yu, disclosed that the sales had exceeded their expectations and assured the fans that the company is working to expand the production capacity.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘desperately’ seeks reunion with kids amid suicide watch

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘desperately’ seeks reunion with kids amid suicide watch
Shanaya Kapoor wins hearts by feeding a stray dog on the street

Shanaya Kapoor wins hearts by feeding a stray dog on the street

Sabrina Carpenter hits historic milestone on UK Official Charts

Sabrina Carpenter hits historic milestone on UK Official Charts
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her

Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her

Sci-Tech News

Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Elon Musk faces potential sanctions as SEC escalates Twitter investigation
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
IPhone 16 officially hits Apple stores in almost 60 countries
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
YouTube introduces ‘pause ads’ for a new advertising experience
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Amazon introduces exciting AI tool to create ads from a single image
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
FTC raises concerns over AI data practices as social media users at risk
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Gemini enhances web experience with Google Keep and Tasks integration
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Snapchat unveils 'exclusive' AI video tool and exciting new features
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
YouTube unveils Veo AI tool to revolutionize Shorts with dynamic backgrounds
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Jared Isaacman breaks silence after historic SpaceX Polaris Dawn mission
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Bill Gates' daughter teaches him about modern social media and technology
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Elon Musk's Starlink satellites disrupting astronomical research
Taylor Swift feels ‘uneasy’ as NFL attention shifts from Travis Kelce to her
Rare lunar eclipse dazzles skygazers worldwide: See