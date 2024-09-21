Huawei draws criticism over $2,800 Mate XT supply shortage

Huawei is facing backlash from the Chinese tech enthusiasts over its limited availability!
Both Huawei and Apple launched their latest smartphones in China on the same day on Friday, September 20, with Huawei’s Mate XT, a tri-foldable phone, being priced twice as much as the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
However, the latest supply constraints could leave many Huawei buyers disappointed and empty-handed.
At Huawei’s flagship store in China’s southern city, Shenzhen, tech enthusiasts identifying as Huawei “super fans” voiced their frustration over the phone shortage, being informed that only those who pre-ordered could purchase the latest tri-fold model.
A university student present at the shop said, “I’ve been here since 10 p.m. last night because this trifolding phone is a first, and I’m excited to support our country. But this is very disappointing. They should have made it clear we can’t buy.”
One more stated, “I wanted to see what the fuss is about, but it’s a bit big, not very practical really.”
Despite the hefty price of $2,800 against the $1,199 iPhone 16 Pro Max, Huawei reported more than 6.5 million pre-orders, breaking the record of last quarter’s foldable smartphones worldwide shipment.
The company’s executive director, Richard Yu, disclosed that the sales had exceeded their expectations and assured the fans that the company is working to expand the production capacity.