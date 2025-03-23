Entertainment

Selena Gomez reacts to Taylor Swift’s album shoutout with major announcement

Taylor Swift broke her social media hiatus on Saturday to hail Gomez’s new album ‘I Said I Love You First’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 23, 2025
Selena Gomez has responded to pal Taylor Swift’s appreciation post for her latest album I Said I Love You First, with big announcement.

On Saturday, the Lover crooner broke her nearly 4-months-long social media hiatus to heap praises on Gomez and her fiancé Benny Blanco's first collaborative album, which released on March 21.

"I love this album so much," Swift penned on her Instagram stories along with a snapshot of Gomez's album on Spotify and a direct link, adding, "OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD."

Minute after Swift's posted, Gomez reshared her post, penning, "Love you Tay" with a white heart emoji.

Selena Gomez reacts to Taylor Swift’s album shoutout with major announcement

Besides this sweet exchange, Gomez announced the release of fan-favorite track after eight years.

"Eight years later and you guys never forgot about this song. Your love for Stained has never gone away and I wanted to do something special to say thank you for all the love and support on the album. Stained is now available exclusively on my official store for a limited time only #Stained," she wrote on Instagram.

Selena Gomez's track, Stained, was recorded during the Revival era, but the song got leaked in 2016 and never received an official release.

