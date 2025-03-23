World

Elon Musk's estranged daughter ditches father's X for Meta

Vivian Jenna Wilson calls herself ‘Queen of Threads’ as she reveals her social media choices

  • March 23, 2025
Elon Musk's estranged daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, chose Mark Zuckerberg's Meta over her father’s X as she reveals her social media choices.

According to Hindustan Times, the estranged daughter of DOGE chief Musk, during an interview with Teen Vogue, preferred Meta’s Threads and Jay Graber’s Bluesky over her father’s social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The 20-year-old told the magazine, “I am the Queen of Threads; that's my branding. I have a Bluesky, but 'Queen of Bluesky' doesn't have the same ring to it."

Vivan is actively using X competitors Threads and Bluesky and believes that social media plays a vital role in raising awareness.

Referring to Gaza, she added, “A lot of people initially found out about that issue from social media." She also highlighted the need for verification of the information that circulated on social media.

She also discusses her own social media skills, saying, “I don't know if I'm good at social media. I make posts. Sometimes people like them, and sometimes they don't. My target audience is me."

Vivan also revealed that she is financially independent, as Musk was always an “absent” and cruel father.

