Royal Family member suffers major injury, rushed to nearby hospital

  • March 23, 2025
A Royal Family member has been rushed to hospital after enduring a major injury.

Princess Margriet of the Netherlands broke her arm at a charity event, as per Dutch news agency, ANP.

The royal fell after taking part in the Hollandse 100, a famous charity event held at Thialf ice rink in Heerenveen in Friesland.

According to the NL Times, an official spokesperson for the event confirmed that Margriet had been rushed to the hospital via ambulance "as a precaution.”

However, she was "fully responsive" after falling on the ice.

The aunt of the reigning monarch, King Willem-Alexander, received instant help by emergency personnel after injury.

Moreover, her sons, Prince Bernhard of Orange, and Prince Pieter Maurits of Orange, were by her side throughout the process.

After the painful accident, Princess Margriet might stop her outdoor activities and take time to recover at her current residence, Het Loo House, which she shares with her husband, Pieter van Vollenhoven.

For those unversed, this famous charity event, Hollandse 100, involves 10 kilometers of skating followed by 90 kilometers of cycling.

To note, the Netherlands Royal Family has not released any update on Margriet's injury yet.

