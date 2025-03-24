Hailey Bieber shares sweet moment with baby Jack after Justin's major update

Hailey Bieber gave fans a rare look at her baby son, Jack, as concerns continue to grow over her husband, Justin Bieber’s well-being.
The Rhode founder took to her Instagram stories section to offer an adorable glimpse of her newborn, whom she welcomed in August 2024, with the Peaches crooner.
In a shared photo, Hailey could be seen holding her little one in her arms while donning a green tracksuit.
On the other Jack wore a yellow shirt that had his last name 'Bieber' printed in green.
Hailey marked her son's seven-month milestone, captioning the image, "7 months, time is flying by too fassssst."
To note, her recent posts came over the heels of her husband Justin's Instagram post, shared on Saturday to give a mental health confession.
In a shared video of a jamming session the Baby singer was seen with musicians, including DJ Tay James and Judah Smith.
He wrote in the caption, “I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic.”
Justin continued, “Then I remember we're all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people.”
On Friday, Justin Bieber and Hailey were seen at a celebrity sushi hotspot in West Hollywood.
