Mariah Carey announces exciting plans for The Celebration of Mimi residency

Mariah Carey has made her fans thrilled with a huge announcement.
On Monday, March 23, the It’s a Wrap hitmaker turned to her official Instagram handle to share about her exciting plan regarding The Celebration of Mimi residency.
She announced that The Celebration of Mimi, which was her fifth concert residency, held at the Dolby Live in Las Vegas, will now be taken “worldwide.”
“We’re taking The Celebration of Mimi worldwide! I can’t wait to see you all during this special anniversary year of the Mimi album,” Mariah captioned excitedly.
In the post, the Obsessed singer shared a poster that revealed seven dates for four Asian countries, making her fans in Asia delighted.
The Emotions songstress will perform two shows in China on May 16 and 17, one in Thailand on October 11, one in Philippines on October 14, and three in Japan on October 28 and November 1 and 2, 2025.
Moreover, she also teased, “more dates to be announced soon!”
Expressing their excitement, a fan commented, “PHILIPPINES? OH MY GOD,” while another Philippines fan stated, “i'll see you here in Manila @mariahcarey.”
“ASIA HERE WE COME,” one more wrote excitedly.
For those unaware, The Celebration of Mimi, which was a Las Vegas residency announced by Mariah Carey in March 2024, was to celebrate the 19th anniversary of her 2005 album The Emancipation of Mimi.
It was concluded on February 15, 2025, after twenty-four exciting shows.