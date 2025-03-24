Dua Lipa wraps Radical Optimism Tour’s Melbourne stop with sentimental note

Dua Lipa’s heart is full of gratitude as Radical Optimism Tour’s Melbourne leg comes to an end.
Posting a huge carousel of photographs and videos from the electrifying five concerts in the Australian city on Monday, March 23, the Levitating hitmaker penned a heartfelt message of gratitude for her fans on Instagram.
“That's 5 SHOWS IN MELBOURNE!!!! Thank you from the very bottom of my heart for having us in your city and welcoming us in this way!” stated Dua in the sweet caption.
She also thanked Vance Joy, a 37-year-old Australian singer-songwriter, for joining her last show in Melbourne.
“Thank you @vancejoy for joining me on our fifth and final night,” expressed the Albanian singer and songwriter.
Moreover, in the caption, Dua Lipa also expressed her excitement to perform incredible shows in another Australian city, writing, “Sydney you’re next.”
In the gallery of photos and clips, the Future Nostalgia songstress shared some glimpses from the show, featuring herself, the electrified crowd, and backstage moments.
The heartfelt post was met with sweet response from Dua’s fans, who showered praise on the Dance The Night singer for captivating shows.
“You literally smashed the 5 shows, congrats superstar,” one admired.
Another penned, “This is amazing, and it's just the start, I'm excited to see more of this tour, I truly love it.”
A third expressed, “We adore you @dualipa thank you for an incredible experience and show.”
Dua Lipa will now perform three concerts in Sydney on March 26, 28, and 29, before kicking off the New Zealand tour stop on April 2, 2025.