Entertainment

Dua Lipa wraps Radical Optimism Tour’s Melbourne stop with sentimental note

The ‘Radical Optimism’ hitmaker concluded Melbourne concerts with a heartfelt post

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 24, 2025
Dua Lipa wraps Radical Optimism Tour’s Melbourne stop with sentimental note
Dua Lipa wraps Radical Optimism Tour’s Melbourne stop with sentimental note

Dua Lipa’s heart is full of gratitude as Radical Optimism Tour’s Melbourne leg comes to an end.

Posting a huge carousel of photographs and videos from the electrifying five concerts in the Australian city on Monday, March 23, the Levitating hitmaker penned a heartfelt message of gratitude for her fans on Instagram.

“That's 5 SHOWS IN MELBOURNE!!!! Thank you from the very bottom of my heart for having us in your city and welcoming us in this way!” stated Dua in the sweet caption.

She also thanked Vance Joy, a 37-year-old Australian singer-songwriter, for joining her last show in Melbourne.

“Thank you @vancejoy for joining me on our fifth and final night,” expressed the Albanian singer and songwriter.

Moreover, in the caption, Dua Lipa also expressed her excitement to perform incredible shows in another Australian city, writing, “Sydney you’re next.”

Related: Dua Lipa kicks off Radical Optimism Tour’s 2025 leg with thrilling show

In the gallery of photos and clips, the Future Nostalgia songstress shared some glimpses from the show, featuring herself, the electrified crowd, and backstage moments.

The heartfelt post was met with sweet response from Dua’s fans, who showered praise on the Dance The Night singer for captivating shows.

“You literally smashed the 5 shows, congrats superstar,” one admired.

Related: Dua Lipa reflects on ‘unreal’ concert experience with Troye Sivan

Another penned, “This is amazing, and it's just the start, I'm excited to see more of this tour, I truly love it.”

A third expressed, “We adore you @dualipa thank you for an incredible experience and show.”

Dua Lipa will now perform three concerts in Sydney on March 26, 28, and 29, before kicking off the New Zealand tour stop on April 2, 2025.

Mariah Carey announces exciting plans for The Celebration of Mimi residency
Mariah Carey announces exciting plans for The Celebration of Mimi residency
Camilla Cabello reacts to Selena Gomez's new album with fiancé Benny Blanco
Camilla Cabello reacts to Selena Gomez's new album with fiancé Benny Blanco
Jennifer Lopez attends 'Othello' premiere with Emme amid new romance reports
Jennifer Lopez attends 'Othello' premiere with Emme amid new romance reports
Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal grab dinner after her ex's wedding
Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal grab dinner after her ex's wedding
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi mark 4 years of 'togetherness' with sizzling video
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi mark 4 years of 'togetherness' with sizzling video
Channing Tatum enjoys romantic date with new girlfriend Inka Williams
Channing Tatum enjoys romantic date with new girlfriend Inka Williams
Disney's 'Snow White' faces box office slump with underwhelming $43M debut
Disney's 'Snow White' faces box office slump with underwhelming $43M debut
Hailey Bieber shares sweet moment with baby Jack after Justin's major update
Hailey Bieber shares sweet moment with baby Jack after Justin's major update
Meghan Trainor’s dramatic transformation fuels Ozempic rumors
Meghan Trainor’s dramatic transformation fuels Ozempic rumors
Selena Gomez reveals exciting album journey with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez reveals exciting album journey with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez receives sweet gift from Gracie Abrams on new album release
Selena Gomez receives sweet gift from Gracie Abrams on new album release
BTS' V undergoes crazy transformation amid ‘Squid Game’ 3 rumours
BTS' V undergoes crazy transformation amid ‘Squid Game’ 3 rumours