God of War Greek Mythology Project set to launch in 2025 

A new God of War game set in the series' original Greek mythology is slated to launch later this year.
According to multiple rumours, the iconic PlayStation franchise celebrated its 20th anniversary, alongside offering a new free update for God of War Ragnarök to mark the occasion.
God of War developer Santa Monica Studio has remained tight-lipped about its next project since releasing the Valhalla DLC for God of War Ragnarök in 2023, but the studio has been rumoured to be working on remasters of older games in the series.
The latest reports indicates that a brand-new God of War “side-story project” is in development and likely bringing the series back to its original Greek mythology setting.
Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb said that instead of a rumoured remaster collection of older games, a new Greek God of War game will be released sometime in 2025.
On Sunday, March 23, 2025, taking to Bluesky, Grubb stated, “Everyone keeps asking about this, so I've tried to find out more: There's still a Greek God of War thing coming out this year, but it's not a remaster collection. It's a new side-story project.”
“I was never told about a Remaster collection, but I asked a source about the rumours (that I saw were focused on a collection) and they told me that nothing God of War would happen at the State of Play but something could show up at the anniversary,” Grubb added.
Santa Monica has yet to make an official announcement regarding its next game and the future of the God of War series.
The Dark Odyssey Collection update integrates new player skins, weapon appearances and attachments, armour sets and more to God of War Ragnarök.
