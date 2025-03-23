Minecraft Bedrock Edition graphics upgrade: What to expect from latest update

Minecraft developer Mojang Studios has officially announced that the game will receive a visual graphics upgrade in the near future.
On Sunday, March 23, 2025, during the latest Minecraft Live 2025 broadcast, Mojang Studios revealed that the update is officially titled "Vibrant Visuals."
Vibrant Visuals is designed to provide "advanced visual elements, such as directional lighting, volumetric fog, and more" while also remaining true to the team's creative principles.
Related: Xbox Game Pass adds highly-acclaimed mythical title
The company stated, “Improvements including volumetric lighting mean you’ll be able to watch the sun’s rays carve across the Overworld, and every block will cast its own shadow. Light will shine through your windows, and you’ll be able to see reflections in water and on the surface of metallic blocks, while subsurface scattering brings a gentle glow to leaves and grass.”
“Mobs and items will also have more of a glow – spider’s eyes will be even more menacing in the dark, and torches will cast a radiant path back to your build. You can see this in action in the deep dark, too. The sculk is now more emissive, more immersive, and it creates a really magical scene,” Mojang Studios added.
It is worth mentioning that this visual graphics update will initially be released for Bedrock Edition.
The Bedrock Edition of Minecraft is available on Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, PC and various other devices, while the Java Edition is limited to PC.
With Minecraft being a first-party title under the Xbox Game Studios banner, Vibrant Visuals is expected to be in the pipeline for Xbox consoles soon.
Related: Randy Orton, Kevin Owens set for face off in WrestleMania 41