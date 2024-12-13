Trending

Priyanka Chopra marks major milestone after anniversary celebrations

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra dazzled in a shimmery gown at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

  • by Web Desk
  • December 13, 2024
Priyanka Chopra received an honorary award at the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 for her work in the global cinema. 

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Love Again actress shared a slew of pictures and videos from the coveted event, extending her heartfelt gratitude.

She wrote, "Thank you for the wonderful honor, Red Sea Film Festival. Congratulations to all the winners and participants. Here's to continually bringing the world of entertainment together.”


The global sensation arrived on stage to thank the Sarah Jessica Parker for presenting her the recognition, “You are such an icon to so many of us. Thank you for taking the time to say those kind words about me and my work over the years. It meant a lot to me.”

Priyanka also recalled being at the Red Sea Film Festival two years ago, congratulating the minds behind the event.

For the glitzy evening, the Citadel star opted to glam up in a shimmery gown while her husband Nick Jonas looked all suited booted. 

The two were all smiles as they walked the red carpet hand-in-hand and posed for the shutterbugs.

For the unversed, the Red Sea Film Festival made headlines for its impressive crossovers including that of Shraddha Kapoor and Andrew Garfield.

Ranbir Kapoor and Olivia Wilde too rubbed shoulders that same night. 

