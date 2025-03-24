Sci-Tech

Google integrates Gemini's real-time AI video features

Astra capability enables Gemini to interpret feed from your smartphone camera in real-time

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 24, 2025
Google integrates Geminis real-time AI video features
Google integrates Gemini's real-time AI video features

Google has rolled out new artificial intelligence (AI) features to Gemini Live which allow users to “view” your screen or through your smartphone camera and answer questions about either in real-time.

Speaking to The Verge, Google spokesperson Alex Joseph confirmed that the features come nearly a year after Google first demonstrated the “Project Astra” work that powers them.

Related: Gemini Live expands Android support with Astra-powered camera, screen sharing

According to a Reddit user Kien_PS, the feature showed up on their Xiaomi phone. On Monday, March 24, the same user shared the video below demonstrating Gemini’s new screen-reading ability.

It’s one of the two features Google announced in early March would “start rolling out to Gemini Advanced Subscribers as part of the Google One AI Premium plan” later in the month.

On the other hand, the other Astra capability rolling out is live video, which enables Gemini to interpret the feed from your smartphone camera in real-time and answer questions about it.

To note, these two Gemini features are only available to the Gemini Advanced subscribers currently. 

However, the company has not shared any details on when and if it will be expanded to the free tier. 

Related: Google rolls out ‘Canvas’ and ‘Audio Overview’ to Gemini

Google Vids adds AI voice overs to 'Help me create' feature
Google Vids adds AI voice overs to 'Help me create' feature
AI chip startup FuriosaAI rejects $800M acquisition offer from Meta: Report
AI chip startup FuriosaAI rejects $800M acquisition offer from Meta: Report
WhatsApp bans 10 million accounts in India: Here's why
WhatsApp bans 10 million accounts in India: Here's why
God of War Greek Mythology project set to launch in 2025
God of War Greek Mythology project set to launch in 2025
Apple to launch foldable iPhone in 2026 with same features as iPhone 17 Air
Apple to launch foldable iPhone in 2026 with same features as iPhone 17 Air
Huawei combines Pangu, DeepSeek AI models in new Pura X
Huawei combines Pangu, DeepSeek AI models in new Pura X
Oxygen detected in most distant galaxy after big bang
Oxygen detected in most distant galaxy after big bang
Cloudflare introduces anti-scraping technology with ‘AI Labyrinth’
Cloudflare introduces anti-scraping technology with ‘AI Labyrinth’
Gemini Live expands Android support with Astra-powered camera, screen sharing
Gemini Live expands Android support with Astra-powered camera, screen sharing
Apple to feature 2nm chipsets in iPhone 18 series: Report
Apple to feature 2nm chipsets in iPhone 18 series: Report
Perplexity shows interest in acquiring TikTok
Perplexity shows interest in acquiring TikTok
WhatsApp announces new motion photo sharing feature in Android
WhatsApp announces new motion photo sharing feature in Android