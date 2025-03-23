Gemini Live expands Android support with Astra-powered camera, screen sharing

Google has begun to roll out Project Astra-powered camera and screen-sharing capabilities to Gemini Live.
A report is surfacing of an Android user activating the Gemini overlay and seeing a new “Share screen with Live” button above the existing “Ask about screen” (screenshot) suggestion chip and Ask Gemini field.
Additionally, the user has access to the new real-time camera capabilities that allow you to engage with the world, which is enabled by opening the full Gemini Live interface and starting a video stream.
Gemini Live utilizes a new phone call-style notification and a more compact fullscreen interface, though these features have not yet been widely rolled out.
Earlier in January, Google said that Pixel and Galaxy S25 series owners would be “among the first to get Project Astra capabilities like screen sharing and live video streaming.”
These features are not yet available to all users, as Google is gradually rolling them out to Android devices.
According to Alphabet-owned Google, Project Astra will be available for Gemini Advanced subscribers and Android device users.
To note, it has not been officially revealed when Astra will be available on iPhone.
