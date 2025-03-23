Sci-Tech

Gemini Live expands Android support with Astra-powered camera, screen sharing

Gemini Live utilizes a new phone call-style notification and a more compact fullscreen interface

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 23, 2025
Gemini Live expands Android support with Astra camera and screen sharing
Gemini Live expands Android support with Astra camera and screen sharing 

Google has begun to roll out Project Astra-powered camera and screen-sharing capabilities to Gemini Live.

A report is surfacing of an Android user activating the Gemini overlay and seeing a new “Share screen with Live” button above the existing “Ask about screen” (screenshot) suggestion chip and Ask Gemini field.

Additionally, the user has access to the new real-time camera capabilities that allow you to engage with the world, which is enabled by opening the full Gemini Live interface and starting a video stream.

Related: Gmail updates search function with AI-driven relevance sorting

Gemini Live utilizes a new phone call-style notification and a more compact fullscreen interface, though these features have not yet been widely rolled out.

Earlier in January, Google said that Pixel and Galaxy S25 series owners would be “among the first to get Project Astra capabilities like screen sharing and live video streaming.”

These features are not yet available to all users, as Google is gradually rolling them out to Android devices.

According to Alphabet-owned Google, Project Astra will be available for Gemini Advanced subscribers and Android device users.

To note, it has not been officially revealed when Astra will be available on iPhone.

Related: Google Messages to launch remote delete feature — Report

Oxygen detected in most distant galaxy after big bang
Oxygen detected in most distant galaxy after big bang
Cloudflare introduces anti-scraping technology with ‘AI Labyrinth’
Cloudflare introduces anti-scraping technology with ‘AI Labyrinth’
Apple to feature 2nm chipsets in iPhone 18 series: Report
Apple to feature 2nm chipsets in iPhone 18 series: Report
Perplexity shows interest in acquiring TikTok
Perplexity shows interest in acquiring TikTok
WhatsApp announces new motion photo sharing feature in Android
WhatsApp announces new motion photo sharing feature in Android
Elon Musk’s Starlink secures approval to operate in Pakistan
Elon Musk’s Starlink secures approval to operate in Pakistan
Anthropic introduces uses Brave search feature for Claude chatbots
Anthropic introduces uses Brave search feature for Claude chatbots
Gmail updates search function with AI-driven relevance sorting
Gmail updates search function with AI-driven relevance sorting
Meta to roll out AI-generated comments on Instagram: Report
Meta to roll out AI-generated comments on Instagram: Report
Tencent introduces T1 reasoning model to redefine AI capabilities in China
Tencent introduces T1 reasoning model to redefine AI capabilities in China
Meta to make major decision after settling ad-tracking lawsuit in UK
Meta to make major decision after settling ad-tracking lawsuit in UK
WhatsApp to launch rewrite feature & Two-Way Voice Chats with Meta AI
WhatsApp to launch rewrite feature & Two-Way Voice Chats with Meta AI