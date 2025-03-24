Entertainment

Mary Berry gets emotional on Prince William’s heartfelt birthday wish

Mary Berry celebrated her 90th birthday by joining Instagram for the first time

  by Web Desk
  • |
  March 24, 2025


Mary Berry, known as the Queen of Cakes, has received a thoughtful wish from Prince William on her 90th birthday.

On Monday, the talented chef and writer marked her milestone birthday.

The Prince of Wales was among the many well-wishers who sent birthday greetings to mark her special day.

His heartfelt wish was featured in a special pre-recorded episode of BBC One's The One Show.

The host Alex Jones told Mary, “We had lots of messages throughout the programme for Mary - but one in particular blew her away. I mean, there were tears before we'd even started."

William’s sweet message for Mary read, "I want to wish you a very happy 90th birthday. You are a true national treasure and we've loved working with you over the years."

He continued, “Have a fantastic day today. I dread to think who's cooking your cake and the criticism they might get but good luck and I hope it goes really well."

After listening to his heartfelt wish, Mary became emotional and at one point appeared on the verge of tears.

Notably, Mary Berry celebrated the milestone birthday joining Instagram for the first time.

