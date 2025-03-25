Japan introduces new rules for climbing Mount Fuji amid over tourism 

World

Mount Fuji enthusiasts will have to follow number of new rules introduce by the Japanese government

A UNESCO World heritage site, Mount Fuji has seen an abundance of tourists from all over the world in recent years.

To bring some balance to the landmark, Shizuoka and Yamanashi prefectures have introduced some new rules months ahead of the 2025 climbing season, which takes place from July to September.

As reported by CNN, anyone wanting to climb the mountain would have to pay 4,000 yen (around $27) for a permit along with booking a slot online as Fuji is restricted to 4,000 visitors per day.

The permit fee has been doubled since last year, which marked the first time a mandatory tax was imposed, as prior to that the adventure was free of cost.

In addition to over tourism, one of the main problems is the number of people needing medical attention due to wearing inappropriate gear or not carrying enough water or proper equipment.

To tackle this issue, Shizuoka prefecture, the starting point for three of the four Mount Fuji trails has added a mandatory class about rules and hiking safety for hikers before they start their journey.

The class would be concluded with a short test to confirm that the tourists have understood the information.

Additionally, there will be timing restrictions as well, with the mountain remaining close from 2 p.m to 3 a.m everyday to anyone who isn't staying overnight in a hut.

Notably, along with Mount Fuji many other popular Japan's tourists site are trying to find a way to balance the income foreign travellers bring with the challenges of over tourism.

