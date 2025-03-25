Entertainment

Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick announce birth of baby boy

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick welcomed their baby boy after two years of marriage

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 25, 2025
Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick announce birth of baby boy
Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick announce birth of baby boy 

Amy Jackson welcomed her baby boy with her husband and popular American actor, Ed Westwick.

The 33-year-old British actress took to her Instagram handle on Monday, March 24, to share a delightful update on the arrival of her newborn son.

In her joint social media post, the couple shared monochromatic photos of themselves holding their little one.

Related: 'Gossip Girl' Ed Westwick, 'Supergirl' Amy Jackson get hitched in Italy  

The second frame shows the tender moment between the mother-son duo, as Amy is seen placing a gentle kiss on his son’s forehead.

Amy and Ed penned a heartwarming caption for her post while revealing the name of their son, "Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick."

As their heartfelt post gained traction on social media, her fans, and close pals flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

For those unaware, Amy and Ed tied the knot in August 2024 after dating for two years.

Oscar is Amy's first child with Ed, while the Freaky Ali actress also co-parents a 5-year-old son, Andreas, with her ex-boyfriend, George Panayiotou.

Amy and George parted ways in 2021 after welcoming their son in September 2019.   

Related: Chace Crawford wants ‘Gossip Girl’ costars Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick in ‘The Boys’  

Sabrina Carpenter finds her 'soulmate' amid Short n' Sweet Paris concert
Sabrina Carpenter finds her 'soulmate' amid Short n' Sweet Paris concert
Shailene Woodley, Lucas Bravo spark dating rumors with intimate stroll: See
Shailene Woodley, Lucas Bravo spark dating rumors with intimate stroll: See
Meghan Trainor to receive major honor at Billboard Women in Music 2025
Meghan Trainor to receive major honor at Billboard Women in Music 2025
Taylour Paige confirms pregnancy with husband Rivington Starchild
Taylour Paige confirms pregnancy with husband Rivington Starchild
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out with close pal during their secret getaway
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out with close pal during their secret getaway
Miley Cyrus makes big announcement about her new album ‘Something Beautiful’
Miley Cyrus makes big announcement about her new album ‘Something Beautiful’
Mary Berry gets emotional on Prince William’s heartfelt birthday wish
Mary Berry gets emotional on Prince William’s heartfelt birthday wish
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share rare details about their relationship
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share rare details about their relationship
‘Wednesday’ star shares rare insights into upcoming season 2
‘Wednesday’ star shares rare insights into upcoming season 2
Jonas Brothers drop first look of their upcoming holiday movie
Jonas Brothers drop first look of their upcoming holiday movie
NewJeans shocks fans with hiatus news: 'We have no regrets'
NewJeans shocks fans with hiatus news: 'We have no regrets'
Chris Hemsworth faces criticism over son's bold photo from family vacation
Chris Hemsworth faces criticism over son's bold photo from family vacation