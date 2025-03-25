Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick announce birth of baby boy 

Amy Jackson welcomed her baby boy with her husband and popular American actor, Ed Westwick.
The 33-year-old British actress took to her Instagram handle on Monday, March 24, to share a delightful update on the arrival of her newborn son.
In her joint social media post, the couple shared monochromatic photos of themselves holding their little one.
Related: 'Gossip Girl' Ed Westwick, 'Supergirl' Amy Jackson get hitched in Italy
The second frame shows the tender moment between the mother-son duo, as Amy is seen placing a gentle kiss on his son’s forehead.
Amy and Ed penned a heartwarming caption for her post while revealing the name of their son, "Welcome to the world, baby boy. Oscar Alexander Westwick."
As their heartfelt post gained traction on social media, her fans, and close pals flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.
For those unaware, Amy and Ed tied the knot in August 2024 after dating for two years.
Oscar is Amy's first child with Ed, while the Freaky Ali actress also co-parents a 5-year-old son, Andreas, with her ex-boyfriend, George Panayiotou.
Amy and George parted ways in 2021 after welcoming their son in September 2019.
Related: Chace Crawford wants ‘Gossip Girl’ costars Penn Badgley, Ed Westwick in ‘The Boys’