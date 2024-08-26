Entertainment

'Gossip Girl' Ed Westwick, 'Supergirl' Amy Jackson get hitched in Italy

  • by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024
Gossip meets Superglam! Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson got married in a fairytale ceremony in Italy.

The lovebirds first tied the knot in civil ceremony at The Connaught Hotel in London on Aug. 9. Now on Aug. 24, the Gossip Girl alum, 37, and the actress, 32, said "I do" for a second time.

Amy told People that Italy was "the perfect place" to host their nuptials, citing its "timeless romance and vintage charm."

They invited around 220 guests consisting of family and friends, who joined them for a three-day-long celebration on the Amalfi Coast.

She continued, "We wanted a wedding spot that was not only naturally beautiful, surrounded by the ocean, hills and vineyards, but also unique, and we found just that.”

The star-studded guest list includes Gossip Girl costar Kelly Rutherford, model and actress Daisy Lowe, comedian and actor Jack Whitehall and his partner Roxy Horner, film producer Mohammed Al Turki and cosmetics mogul Dr. Barbara Sturm.

Furthermore, wedding menu featured starters such as zucchine alla scapece (zucchini with mint) and melanzane a funghetto (eggplant, tomato and basil); citrus risotto and raviolo with cacio ricotta cheese as entrées; and desserts such as fresh fruit and delizia al limone (lemon sponge cake).

Sabrina Carpenter spills on juiciest ‘Short n’ Sweet’ IG queries
Ben Affleck distances himself with Jennifer Lopez's kids amid divorce
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber to host ‘big celebration’ for their ‘miracle’ baby
'Mission: Impossible,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ & more receive big wins
Zoë Kravitz teases 'Big Little Lies' season 3 eagerly awaits for script
BTS SUGA apologizes to fellow member for putting 'burden’ on band's name
Stephen Baldwin reacts to Hailey and Justin Bieber's baby news amid family issues
Chris Hemsworth rocks out with Ed Sheeran in surprise concert appearance
Kylie Jenner ‘blows all friendships’ for ‘rumored lover’ Anastasia Karanikolaou
Sabrina Carpenter supports Danielle Fishel with touching message
Oasis to reunite at Wembley for breaking Taylor Swift’s record
Sam Smith chews on praises for ‘extraordinary’ clothing at BBC Proms