Camila Cabello drops Yours, C Tour dates for Australia with odd request to fans

The ‘That’s My Girl’ hitmaker, Camila Cabello, makes unusual request to fans while announcing Australia tour dates

  • March 25, 2025
Camila Cabello delighted her Aussie fans with a surprise announcement!

On Monday, March 24, the That’s My Girl hitmaker took to her official Instagram handle to thrill her Australian fans by announcing that she will be bringing her highly-anticipated Yours, C Tour to the country.

“hi from studio,” she wrote in the caption, adding, “Australia, i’m finally coming on tour.”

In the post, Camila cheekily made a peculiar request to her fans by writing, “and i’m gonna need a glass of cold milk (yes, real milk, like the olden days) and some tim tams.”

“see you this summer. yours, C,” she penned while concluding the statement.

The first slide in the post featured an image in which dates for the upcoming concerts in Australia were mentioned.

On August 27, 2025, the Worth It singer will be captivating her fans in Melbourne, while on August 30, Camila is scheduled to perform a thrilling concert in Sydney.

Meanwhile, the second slide featured the Romance songstress in her studio, wearing headphones, holding a mobile in one hand, and using a laptop with the other.

Commenting on the post, a fan expressed their excitement, writing, “Can’t wait! See you in August.”

Another penned, “SEE YOU COMING SOON.”

Meanwhile, Tim Tam’s official Instagram handle asked, “what flavour of Tim Tam would you like bestie?”

Camila Cabello’s Yours, C Tour, which will be her second headlining concert tour, is set to kick off on June 21, 2025, in Marbella, Spain.

The tour is in support of her fourth studio album, C, XOXO, released in 2024.

