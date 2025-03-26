Entertainment

Ben Affleck addresses 'issues' behind Jennifer Lopez divorce rumors

'Accountant 2' star revealed the details of his relationship with the 'Unstoppable' starlet

  by Web Desk
  
  March 26, 2025
Ben Affleck is addressing the rumors surrounding his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, setting the record straight on the real reasons behind their split.

While conversing with for the April issue of GQ, the Accountant 2 star revealed the details of his relationship with the Unstoppable starlet.

Sharing the reason of his involvement in the 2024 documentary about their marriage, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Affleck said, "Part of it was, 'Okay, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting.' Because I thought it was an interesting examination.”

He gushed over Lopez, labelling her as a "handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have," explaining, "My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers."

"As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things," the two-time Academy Award winner continued.

Affleck added, "And so I thought, Oh, this is interesting because how do you reconcile that? Because ... I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that."

In the conversation, Affleck also said he "[doesn't mind]" talking about his "personal life a little ... as long as my actual feelings and intentions and beliefs are communicated, which I hope I was clear that really [Lopez] is somebody I have a lot of respect for."

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021 after a failed 2002 engagement. They married in 2022 with two ceremonies, but Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, finalizing it in January.

