Ben Affleck confesses 'wonderful' relationship with ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Afflect has opened up about “wonderful” relationship with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The former couple got divorce back in 2018, however, they have managed to maintain a strong relationship for their three kids , Violet, Finn, and Samuel.

During a conversation with GQ, Ben, 52, admits that he was "lucky" to have a "partner" like Garner.

The Batman actor also opened up about how they've navigated the rumours surrounding their relationship, particularly when it comes to addressing their kids’ questions.

He said, "We used to have a thing, my ex-wife [Jennifer Garner] and I, when they would see something on a supermarket stand. We would say, well, ‘You know this isn’t always true because if it were, you would have 15 brothers or sisters or whatever the number of stories is where they said that your mom was pregnant'."

Ben added, "And I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great and we work together well."

On the relationship front, Ben finalised his divorce with Jennifer Lopez on January 6, 2025.

