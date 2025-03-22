Crown Prince Hussein pens heartfelt tribute to mark Mother’s Day

Crown Prince Hussein is celebrating Mother’s Day with a heartwarming message.
Taking to his official Instagram handle on Friday, March 21, the future king of Jordan shared a two-slide post, featuring photographs of his mother, Queen Rania, and wife, Crown Princess Rajwa, as he marked the special day.
In a heartfelt tribute, Hussein penned, “To my beloved mother and my loving wife, your presence fills our lives with joy, and your love is the true meaning of giving. Happy Mother’s Day.”
The first slide showcased an image, giving a glimpse of the beautiful bond between a mother and son as it featured Prince Hussein lovingly gazing at Queen Rania as she caressed his daughter, Princess Iman.
Related: Crown Prince Al Hussein joins King Hussein bin Talal brigade for Ramadan Iftar
Meanwhile, in the second slide was a photo of gorgeous Crown Princess Rajwa who was warmly holding her little girl, Princess Iman, in arms, highlighting a heartfelt bond shared between the future queen and her daughter.
Commenting on the sweet post, a fan penned, “May God protect her majesty queen Rania.. The most beautiful mother.”
Related: Crown Prince Hussein brings baby daughter Princess Iman to work
Another wished, “Mashallah, may God protect you and make you happy.”
“The first Mother’s Day for Princess Rajwa!” a third gushed.
Prince Hussein is the eldest son of Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, and is first in the line of succession to the Jordanian throne.