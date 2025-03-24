Sci-Tech

WhatsApp bans 10 million accounts in India: Here's why

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 24, 2025
WhatsApp revealed that it has banned over 9.9 million accounts in India in January 2025 to prevent fraudulent activities.

Out of these 10 million WhatsApp accounts, up to 1.3 million accounts were banned before users lodged any complaints. Meta-owned WhatsApp’s automated systems recognised suspicious accounts.

During the same time, the company received up to 9,474 user complaints in India, acknowledging issues ranging from spam to account misuse.

After conducting a brief review, WhatsApp took strict action against 239 accounts, including bans.

WhatsApp highlighted that these measures align with India’s Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

WhatsApp diligently monitors accounts at three stages such as registration, messaging activity, and when users receive several negative reports or are blocked often. 

For complex cases, a team of analysts reviews flagged accounts to improve security measures.

The company has warned that users interacting with misinformation, illegal activities, and fraudulent activities are expected to face suspension. 

In addition, the company is required by Indian IT laws to publish monthly compliance reports.

