Royal

King Felipe gives delightful update on Queen Letizia’s ongoing solo royal trip

Queen Letizia of Spain kicked off her four-day trip to the Republic of Cape Verde on March 25

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025
King Felipe gives delightful update on Queen Letizia’s ongoing solo royal trip
King Felipe gives delightful update on Queen Letizia’s ongoing solo royal trip

Queen Letizia of Spain is shining on her solo royal tour to the Republic of Cape Verde!

The Queen kicked off her four-day visit on March 25 and had a busy schedule for her first day's itinerary of the trip.

Now, her husband, King Felipe has given a update on her second day of the short diplomatic trip.

Taking to its official Instagram account on Wednesday, the Spanish Royal Family shared glimpses into the Queen's second day’s engagements.

“The Queen began the second day of the Cooperation Trip to Cape Verde at the Regina Silva Secondary School (Santiago Island), where students participated in awareness-raising workshops on gender-based violence,” the palace wrote in the caption.

Related: Queen Letizia shares special message on first day of Cabo Verde trip


It continued, “She then traveled to Vicente Island to visit the Mercado do Peixe, where a sustainable artisanal fishing project is being implemented to promote women's employment and foster a more inclusive fishing chain. She also met with fishermen.”

“The Queen then had the opportunity to learn about the "Food Security in Schools" project at the Second Company School in Châ de Cricket, and to learn about several blue economy projects at the Ocean Science Centre Mindelo,” the caption added.

Queen Letizia is set conclude her Cabo Verde trip on March 27, 2025.

Related: King Felipe makes key appearance amid Queen Letizia Cabo Verde trip

Duchess Sophie makes emotional plea as she kicks off two-day international trip
Duchess Sophie makes emotional plea as she kicks off two-day international trip
Prince George makes witty plea to Prince William before royal engagement
Prince George makes witty plea to Prince William before royal engagement
King Charles sends key message to local media after Prince Harry’s news
King Charles sends key message to local media after Prince Harry’s news
King Charles issues major statement after Prince Harry’s announcement
King Charles issues major statement after Prince Harry’s announcement
Prince William shares exciting news after Prince Harry’s emotional blow
Prince William shares exciting news after Prince Harry’s emotional blow
Buckingham Palace shares heartfelt update on King Charles, Queen Camilla
Buckingham Palace shares heartfelt update on King Charles, Queen Camilla
Royal Family releases secret documents amid big scandal
Royal Family releases secret documents amid big scandal
Prince William breaks silence after King Charles postponed royal trip
Prince William breaks silence after King Charles postponed royal trip
Queen Camilla celebrates the launch of new initiative: 'making life better'
Queen Camilla celebrates the launch of new initiative: 'making life better'
Princess Beatrice makes surprise announcement days after emotional essay
Princess Beatrice makes surprise announcement days after emotional essay
Princess Alexandra of Hanover opens up on her bond with mother Princess Caroline
Princess Alexandra of Hanover opens up on her bond with mother Princess Caroline
King Charles announces major change in Royal estates amid cancer treatment
King Charles announces major change in Royal estates amid cancer treatment