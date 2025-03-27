King Felipe gives delightful update on Queen Letizia’s ongoing solo royal trip

Queen Letizia of Spain is shining on her solo royal tour to the Republic of Cape Verde!
The Queen kicked off her four-day visit on March 25 and had a busy schedule for her first day's itinerary of the trip.
Now, her husband, King Felipe has given a update on her second day of the short diplomatic trip.
Taking to its official Instagram account on Wednesday, the Spanish Royal Family shared glimpses into the Queen's second day’s engagements.
“The Queen began the second day of the Cooperation Trip to Cape Verde at the Regina Silva Secondary School (Santiago Island), where students participated in awareness-raising workshops on gender-based violence,” the palace wrote in the caption.
It continued, “She then traveled to Vicente Island to visit the Mercado do Peixe, where a sustainable artisanal fishing project is being implemented to promote women's employment and foster a more inclusive fishing chain. She also met with fishermen.”
“The Queen then had the opportunity to learn about the "Food Security in Schools" project at the Second Company School in Châ de Cricket, and to learn about several blue economy projects at the Ocean Science Centre Mindelo,” the caption added.
Queen Letizia is set conclude her Cabo Verde trip on March 27, 2025.
