King Felipe makes key appearance amid Queen Letizia Cabo Verde trip

The King of Spain, Felipe, steps out for special royal engagement

  • March 26, 2025
King Felipe marked special outing while Queen Letizia is busy on her short diplomatic trip to Cabo Verde.

On March 25, the King of Spain visited the Army's Aragón I Brigade in Zaragoza.

He also watched a simulated artillery firing exercise at the Field Artillery Group's training center.

The Royal Family shared update about his key outing on Instagram and also posted pictures.

“The King visited the Army's "Aragón I" Brigade in Zaragoza, whose units have participated in several Peacekeeping Missions and have contributed multiple support capabilities to civilian authorities in operations such as Balmis and Baluarte, and during the DANA (National Air Defense Forces),” the caption read.

It continued, “There, he visited the Logistics Group, the Command Post established by the Headquarters Battalion, and the Brigade's Armored Vehicle Museum Collection.”

Felipe also visited the armored and mechanized vehicle simulator building and attended the equipment exhibition of the 4th "Pavía" Armored Regiment.

As per the announcement, he facilitated the 20th Field Artillery Regiment, as well as the Sapper Battalion.

Meanwhile, Letizia had a busy schedule for her first day itinerary of the trip.

She will return to Spain on March 27, 2025.

