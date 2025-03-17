Meghan Markle may face criticism for upcoming podcast series  

Meghan Markle might face similar backlash for her upcoming podcast series, Confessions Of A Female Founder, as she did with her newly released Netflix show With Love, Meghan.
The Duchess of Sussex announced that she would be launching a brand new podcast show in April, less than two weeks after the release of her reality TV show.
As reported by The Sun, a royal expert, Hugo Vickers recently predicted that Meghan might face a similar backlash in the near future if she did not improve the quality of her forthcoming show.
"When you watch a program you really want to see something with substance, [She] was talking about a new show she's doing, and I mean she's been at it for years," the analyst noted.
The 73-year-old expert added that the British Royal Family member needed a good script and meaningful content to make her new project a success.
This report came after Meghan Markle was accused of stealing the name of her podcast, Confession Of A Female Founder, from the 2023 Spotify podcast show, Confessions of a CEO.
The mother-of-two was also previously hit with similar claims a month ago, when she rebranded her lifestyle brand, As Ever, which she launched on February 18, 2025.
At the time, Prince Harry's wife reportedly stole the name of a New York-based clothing brand As Ever for her newly rebranded project.
As of now, Meghan Markle's representatives have not commented on these ongoing speculations.