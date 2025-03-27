Entertainment

Kris Jenner playfully trolls Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries parted ways after 72 days of marriage but settled divorce after 2 years

  March 27, 2025
Kris Jenner couldn't resist poking fun at her daughter Kim Kardashian's short-lived marriage to Kris Humphries.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the momager jokingly referenced Kim's 72-day marriage while quipping to partner Corey Gamble that she hopes Kim's next marriage actually sticks.

"I went to Kim’s house and she was explaining to me how she was building this whole other area and adding onto the house," Kris told Corey over wine.

She went on to share, "And there was a whole men’s bathroom and closet area. I’m like, ‘Are you trying to tell me something? Is something happening I don’t know about?’ She goes, ‘Well, yeah, this is for my future husband.’ I’m like, ‘What?’"

Corey quipped, "Hopefully, she can get married one more time and then she’ll be good for like 60 years."

Meanwhile, Kris couldn't help but poke fun at Kim's short-lived second marriage to former NBA player, whom she tied the knot on August 20, 2011 and filed for divorce just after 72 days, citing irreconcilable differences.

"Longer than 72 days!" Kris joked, adding, "She’s going to be married to the love of her life. She just hasn’t met him yet. It’ll happen."

Though, Kim Kardashians and Kris Humphries split in 2011, their divorce wasn't finalized until two years later.

