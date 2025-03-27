Entertainment

Kim Kardashian gets candid about her relationship with dad Robert Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's father Robert Kardashian passed away due to esophageal cancer in 2003

  • March 27, 2025
Kim Kardashian along with sisters Khloé and Kourtney have opened up about their relationship with late dad Robert Kardashian and what life would be like if he was still alive.

In the latest episode of The Kardashian, which aired on Thursday, March 27, 2025, the sisters celebrated the fifth anniversary of the UCLA Robert G. Kardashian Centre for Esophagel Heath.

The foundation was created in their Dad's honour, who passed away due to esophageal cancer in 2003.

As Kim, Khloé and Kourtney went down a memory lane, all of them shared some thoughts on their late father, and what he would think of them now.

The Skims founder described her dad as "very playful and very fun." however, Kim admitted that he would not approve most of the decisions the sisters have made through out their live.

She added, "I'd be grounded for life already."

Khloé also referred to their dad as "incredibly goofy," and made a confession, noting, "I'm sure some of our antics he probably wouldn't be too thrilled with."

While talking about a possibility of life with him, the 40-year-old shared, "But I also think if he was here, we would probably also be different at the same time, like, maybe not make some of the stupid choices we've made. Who knows?"

The oldest of three, Kourtney also revealed that Robert would've enjoyed being part of their reality TV show.

Kim noted that out of everything, their late dad would be most proud of the work UCLA foundation has done for esophageal cancer research.

The 44-year-old admitted, "There's a few things in life that my dad would be really proud of us for and this is definitely one of them"

Discussing the foundation work, she continued, "We weren't able to save his life with this new technology and with the access to these doctors, but now we can help save people's lives."

Notably, Robert was married to Kris Jenner from 1978 to 1991, and they shared four children together, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and son Rob Kardashian.

