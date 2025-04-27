Meghan Markle shares hair struggles after Gwyneth Paltrow's claims

The Duchess of Sussex disclosed 'unpleasant' hair experience after Gwyneth Paltrow addressed ongoing feud rumors

  • April 27, 2025
Meghan Markle is reportedly unsatisfied with her latest experience of using box hair dye.

During the third episode of her podcast series, Confession of a Female Founder, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she found a box of hair-dying methods quite unpleasant due to its artificial ingredients.

In a conversation with her latest guest and hair colorist, Kadi Lee, Meghan revealed that the beauty mishap happened when she moved to the United States of America from the United Kingdom back in 2020.

She continued, "Because it was the pandemic, I kept ordering boxed hair dye. And I thought, I'm gonna look like she does on the box."

The mom-of-two further explained that the experience turned into the biggest nightmare as she was expecting a hair transformation that was highlighted on the box.

She described the result as, "very inky, almost Elvira-esque black hair."

These remarks Meghan made after fellow American actress, Gwyneth Paltrow, addressed the ongoing feud rumors with the British Royal Family member.

On April 24, the Hollywood star appeared on The World’s First podcast with Erin and Sara Foster, where she got candid about the rumors including Meghan.

Gwyneth said, "You know what I won’t be at this point in my life? I won’t be a pawn in some drummed-up, triangulation of women feud for your f------ clickbait. Leave us out of it. Don’t do that. I will not stand for that."

For those unaware, the feud speculations between Meghan and Gwyneth emerged after Prince Harry’s wife launched her lifestyle brand, As Ever, last month.

At the time, several fans speculated that the duchess might be competing in her latest venture with Gwyneth's brand Goop.

However, Meghan Markle has not broken her silence on these ongoing rumors. 

