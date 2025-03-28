World

Elon Musk's criticised apartheid-era song makes headlines in South Africa

South Africa-born Elon Musk has been an advent critic of an apartheid-era song for being anti-white

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 28, 2025
Elon Musks criticised apartheid-era song makes headlines in South Africa
Elon Musk's criticised apartheid-era song makes headlines in South Africa

Elon Musk has accused an old anti-apartheid song that was meant for Black people to stand up against oppression, for promoting the killing of South Africa's white people.

As reported by Associated Press, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, the song, which has lyrics including "kill the Boer," referring to a white farmer, has been subjected to an order by country' highest court.

In recent times, the anthem is usually sung by Black leaders of a small, far-left opposition party at political rallies.

Last Friday, the party performed the song, prompting Elon to react, as he wrote on his X account that the song was "actively promoting white genocide."

Related: Elon Musk claims assassination threats amid backlash over reform efforts

However, the Economic Freedom Fighters have shared that the old song honours the fight against apartheid and shouldn't be taken literally.

On Thursday, the Constitutional Court rejected an application by a group representing South Africa's white minority, who were appealing a 2022 ruling, which concluded that the song has no ties to hate-speech due to lack of proof.

Along with Elon, who has spoken against anti-white hate in his homeland, President Donald Trump in an executive order last month has also cut down all US funding and accused South Africa of "hateful rhetoric and government actions fuelling disproportionate violence against racially disfavoured landowners."

Related: Elon Musk: The billionaire rebel rewriting the future

Notably, Elon Musk grew up in South Africa and received his early education in the country, however, he left before apartheid ended in 1994.

Child's 'monster' under bed fear turns out to be real
Child's 'monster' under bed fear turns out to be real
US announces arrest of top MS-13 gang leader in Virginia
US announces arrest of top MS-13 gang leader in Virginia
$100M coin buried for over 50 years heads to auction
$100M coin buried for over 50 years heads to auction
Scottish MPs burst into tears while paying tribute to Christina McKelvie
Scottish MPs burst into tears while paying tribute to Christina McKelvie
Just Stop Oil ends protests after winning key government policy change
Just Stop Oil ends protests after winning key government policy change
South Korea's wildfire: Thousands evacuated as flames ravage heritage sites
South Korea's wildfire: Thousands evacuated as flames ravage heritage sites
Oxford English Dictionary adds unique words you never knew existed
Oxford English Dictionary adds unique words you never knew existed
Tourist submarine sinks in Egypt, claiming 6 lives, leaving 9 injured
Tourist submarine sinks in Egypt, claiming 6 lives, leaving 9 injured
Monmouthshire, Brecon Canal faces urgent water shortage
Monmouthshire, Brecon Canal faces urgent water shortage
EU advice citizens to stock up essentials amid Russia conflict concerns
EU advice citizens to stock up essentials amid Russia conflict concerns
White House slams Goldberg as ‘anti-Trump hater’ after leaked messages report
White House slams Goldberg as ‘anti-Trump hater’ after leaked messages report
Poland suspends asylum rights for migrants amid security concerns
Poland suspends asylum rights for migrants amid security concerns