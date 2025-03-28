Elon Musk's criticised apartheid-era song makes headlines in South Africa

Elon Musk has accused an old anti-apartheid song that was meant for Black people to stand up against oppression, for promoting the killing of South Africa's white people.
As reported by Associated Press, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, the song, which has lyrics including "kill the Boer," referring to a white farmer, has been subjected to an order by country' highest court.
In recent times, the anthem is usually sung by Black leaders of a small, far-left opposition party at political rallies.
Last Friday, the party performed the song, prompting Elon to react, as he wrote on his X account that the song was "actively promoting white genocide."
However, the Economic Freedom Fighters have shared that the old song honours the fight against apartheid and shouldn't be taken literally.
On Thursday, the Constitutional Court rejected an application by a group representing South Africa's white minority, who were appealing a 2022 ruling, which concluded that the song has no ties to hate-speech due to lack of proof.
Along with Elon, who has spoken against anti-white hate in his homeland, President Donald Trump in an executive order last month has also cut down all US funding and accused South Africa of "hateful rhetoric and government actions fuelling disproportionate violence against racially disfavoured landowners."
Notably, Elon Musk grew up in South Africa and received his early education in the country, however, he left before apartheid ended in 1994.