Crown Prince Hussein holds major economic meeting in Wadi Al-Seer

Crown Prince Hussein led a significant meeting to discuss about some major economic matters.
In his new Instagram post on Monday, March 24, the Jordanian future king shared an image from his latest engagement in Wadi Al-Seer.
“Today in Wadi Al-Seer, during a meeting with youth from the district,” he captioned.
During the meeting with the group of young people, the Crown Prince discussed a number of issues and concerns related to advancing their economic participation, reported MSN.
The meeting’s main focus was on education and employment opportunities through vocational training, while technology and tourism sectors were also highlighted as key drivers of economic growth.
Prince Hussein, while speaking about vocational training, shared that efforts to increase the number of training programs and centers are underway.
Addressing the technology sector, Hussein stated that “the National Council for Future Technology will implement quality projects in line with technological developments, which will have a positive knock-on effect on the national economy and quality of services provided to citizens.”
Moreover, discussing about tourism, Crown Prince Hussein expressed hope that initiatives by the government would help revive the tourism sector. He also stressed on its significant contribution in providing job opportunities to the youth.
The major meeting was followed by a special iftar gathering.