Royal

Crown Prince Hussein holds major economic meeting in Wadi Al-Seer

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein presided over a key meeting with youth followed by an iftar gathering

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 24, 2025
Crown Prince Hussein holds major economic meeting in Wadi Al-Seer
Crown Prince Hussein holds major economic meeting in Wadi Al-Seer

Crown Prince Hussein led a significant meeting to discuss about some major economic matters.

In his new Instagram post on Monday, March 24, the Jordanian future king shared an image from his latest engagement in Wadi Al-Seer.

“‏Today in Wadi Al-Seer, during a meeting with youth from the district,” he captioned.

During the meeting with the group of young people, the Crown Prince discussed a number of issues and concerns related to advancing their economic participation, reported MSN.

Related: Crown Prince Hussein pens heartfelt tribute to mark Mother’s Day

The meeting’s main focus was on education and employment opportunities through vocational training, while technology and tourism sectors were also highlighted as key drivers of economic growth.

Prince Hussein, while speaking about vocational training, shared that efforts to increase the number of training programs and centers are underway.

Addressing the technology sector, Hussein stated that “the National Council for Future Technology will implement quality projects in line with technological developments, which will have a positive knock-on effect on the national economy and quality of services provided to citizens.”

Related: Prince Hussein expresses heartfelt desire after Princess Iman’s baby birth

Moreover, discussing about tourism, Crown Prince Hussein expressed hope that initiatives by the government would help revive the tourism sector. He also stressed on its significant contribution in providing job opportunities to the youth.

The major meeting was followed by a special iftar gathering.

Meghan Markle shares peek into her intimate Sunday morning routine
Meghan Markle shares peek into her intimate Sunday morning routine
King Abdullah marks 57th anniversary of Al Karamah Battle with special tribute
King Abdullah marks 57th anniversary of Al Karamah Battle with special tribute
Princess Beatrice's husband reacts to her essay about daughter's premature birth
Princess Beatrice's husband reacts to her essay about daughter's premature birth
Lady Eliza Spencer shares exciting wedding plans with Channing Millerd
Lady Eliza Spencer shares exciting wedding plans with Channing Millerd
Royal Family member suffers major injury, rushed to nearby hospital
Royal Family member suffers major injury, rushed to nearby hospital
Zara Tindall enjoys family time ahead of busy season
Zara Tindall enjoys family time ahead of busy season
Sarah Ferguson gushes over Princess Eugenie on her 35th birthday: 'Endlessly proud'
Sarah Ferguson gushes over Princess Eugenie on her 35th birthday: 'Endlessly proud'
Princess Eugenie shares special tribute to Beatrice after royal snub
Princess Eugenie shares special tribute to Beatrice after royal snub
Princess Eugenie posts rare photo with kids to mark her 35th birthday
Princess Eugenie posts rare photo with kids to mark her 35th birthday
Princes Eugenie spoils herself with special gift on her 35th birthday
Princes Eugenie spoils herself with special gift on her 35th birthday
Crown Princess Victoria celebrates Nordic Day with poised appearance
Crown Princess Victoria celebrates Nordic Day with poised appearance
Princess Beatrice shares ‘complications, fears’ of second pregnancy
Princess Beatrice shares ‘complications, fears’ of second pregnancy