Chris Hemsworth reveals regretful encounter with Billie Eilish 

Chris Hemsworth candidly spoke about his regretful encounter with pop star, Billie Eilish.
The Thor star made a guest appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, March 26.
During the talk show, Chris was asked to nam one celebrity selfie that he still regrets taking.
The 41-year-old Australian actor recounted snapping a photo with Billie at the 2024 Academy Awards alongside his wife, Elsa Pataky.
"I got a photo with Billie Eilish at the Oscars and I remember thinking 'Ah, don't do it, don't do it, I was like 'No, my kids are going to love this," the Extraction actor added.
Speaking of his meeting with the BLUE hitmaker, Chris admitted that he quickly became her fan despite working for the same profession.
The 12 Strong actor said he will never be friends with her as they both work in the same industry, "same industry-kind of colleague, bumping shoulders."
On the work front, Chris Hemsworth is filming for his upcoming movie, Avengers: Doomsday alongside renowned Hollywood actors Tom Holland, Pedro Pascal, and Robert Downey Jr.
According to reports, the new science-fiction film is expected to be released on May 1, 2026.
