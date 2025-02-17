Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth takes break from work to enjoy secret ‘getaway’

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 17, 2025
Chris Hemsworth has shared glimpses from his “epic” winter break.

On Sunday night, the Thor actor posted some clips and photos from the “little getaway” on Instagram.

In the first frame, he can be seen posing with his friends for a selfie while resting his chin on a white dog.

Chris also flaunted his skiing skills in a short video.

The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga actor captioned the vacay post, “Epic little get away with the fellas @matteo__silvi @azzagrist @naturaladdiction @kleatus.”

Chris striked a pose with skiing gear as he stands in front of a mountain covered in snow, in the third post.


The fourth slide featured him resting on a chair along with a pal.

A fan commented under the post, “Chris’ smile is contagious! Seeing him have so much fun with his friends is the best thing ever! He's truly an inspiration to live life to the fullest.”

Another wrote, “Obsessed with the pup! So darn cute.”

“Chris is living his best life! Nothing beats a fun skiing break with friends! He deserves it after all the hard work he's been putting into his acting,” a third noted.

On the work front, Chris Hemsworth was last seen in hit film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

