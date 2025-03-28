Sports

Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce receive immense praises from US baseball star

NFL players Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce receive key advice from MLB Legend Alex Rodriguez

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 28, 2025
Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce receive immense praises from US baseball star
Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce receive immense praises from US baseball star

The sports world renowned sibling duo Jason and Travis Kelce have received an unexpected support from former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.

During an exclusive interview with Parade, which was published on Thursday, March 27, 2025, the 49-year-old was asked what advice he would give to Travis and Jason.

Alex playfully replied that he might be the one who need their advice, as he noted, "They have built a wonderful media business. I think Jason [and] his wife do great work [and make] great content."

Related: Jason Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's key role in Travis Kelce's growing life

While mentioning the Kansas City Chiefs (KCC) player he added, "[Travis] is a natural. He really is a natural-born leader and a great advocate, and they're both Hall of Fame [worthy] players."

While comparing them to famous wrestler Dwayne Johnson, Alex continued, "I'm a big fan of both of their games. And I'm a big fan of the way they carry themselves. They've literally like the modern-day superstar, almost like our version of what The Rock has been for a long time."

Sharing his own advice for the duo, the MLB player said, "I think both of those guys can even take it to a bigger level."

Former World series champion also made a comment on Travis's relationship with pop star Taylor Swift as he added, "I'm a big fan of both of them. My daughters absolutely adore and love her as a performer and everything she stands for."

Related: Travis Kelce announces major update on retirement decision

Notably, Jason retired from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 after 13 years with the franchise, while Travis is gearing to play the 2025-2026 season with KCC after Super Bowl loss in February 2025.

Angel Reese reacts to brother Julian Reese NCAA Tournament loss
Angel Reese reacts to brother Julian Reese NCAA Tournament loss
Sabalenka qualifies for first-ever Miami Open finals after beating Paolini
Sabalenka qualifies for first-ever Miami Open finals after beating Paolini
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi can become Inter Miami teammates: Details
Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi can become Inter Miami teammates: Details
EA Sports to launch F1 25 soon for PC, PS5, and more
EA Sports to launch F1 25 soon for PC, PS5, and more
LeBron James secures game-winning moment as Lakers defeat Pacers
LeBron James secures game-winning moment as Lakers defeat Pacers
Microsoft updates Windows Game Bar with new features and improvements
Microsoft updates Windows Game Bar with new features and improvements
Emma Raducanu’s Miami Open journey ends after intense battle with Pegula
Emma Raducanu’s Miami Open journey ends after intense battle with Pegula
LeBron James shows support for JJ Redick after Lakers’ third straight loss
LeBron James shows support for JJ Redick after Lakers’ third straight loss
Miami Open huge upset: Wildcard teen Alex Eala stuns world No. 2 Iga Swiatek
Miami Open huge upset: Wildcard teen Alex Eala stuns world No. 2 Iga Swiatek
PUBG Mobile update 3.7 part 2 to bring new firearms and scopes
PUBG Mobile update 3.7 part 2 to bring new firearms and scopes
Call of Duty: Warzone reveals Verdansk map changes and upgrades
Call of Duty: Warzone reveals Verdansk map changes and upgrades
World Cup qualifiers: Argentina beat Brazil with historic lead
World Cup qualifiers: Argentina beat Brazil with historic lead