Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce receive immense praises from US baseball star

The sports world renowned sibling duo Jason and Travis Kelce have received an unexpected support from former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.
During an exclusive interview with Parade, which was published on Thursday, March 27, 2025, the 49-year-old was asked what advice he would give to Travis and Jason.
Alex playfully replied that he might be the one who need their advice, as he noted, "They have built a wonderful media business. I think Jason [and] his wife do great work [and make] great content."
While mentioning the Kansas City Chiefs (KCC) player he added, "[Travis] is a natural. He really is a natural-born leader and a great advocate, and they're both Hall of Fame [worthy] players."
While comparing them to famous wrestler Dwayne Johnson, Alex continued, "I'm a big fan of both of their games. And I'm a big fan of the way they carry themselves. They've literally like the modern-day superstar, almost like our version of what The Rock has been for a long time."
Sharing his own advice for the duo, the MLB player said, "I think both of those guys can even take it to a bigger level."
Former World series champion also made a comment on Travis's relationship with pop star Taylor Swift as he added, "I'm a big fan of both of them. My daughters absolutely adore and love her as a performer and everything she stands for."
Notably, Jason retired from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 after 13 years with the franchise, while Travis is gearing to play the 2025-2026 season with KCC after Super Bowl loss in February 2025.