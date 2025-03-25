Royal

Meghan Markle expresses fury over living in Prince Harry’s shadow

The Duchess of Sussex gets brutally slammed for her attempt to sideline Prince Harry’s influence

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 25, 2025

Meghan Markle seems to be tired of being overshadowed by her husband, Prince Harry!

While speaking to the New York Post in a recent interview, Graydon Carter, the former editor of Vanity Fair, slammed the Duchess of Sussex for her attempt to sideline the Duke of Sussex back in a 2017 interview.

Graydon revealed that for the 2017 addition of Vanity Fair magazine, he only put Meghan because she was going to tie the knot with Harry, and not solely because of her charity work.

Related: Meghan Markle releases first trailer of new podcast, teases ‘girl talk’

Making fun of the Duchess’s confusion, he shared that she even called out the reporter, asking him why he keeps mentioning and talking about Prince Harry.

“Excuse me, is this going to all be about Prince Harry? Because I thought we were going to be talking about my charities and my philanthropy,” stated Meghan to the reporter.

Slamming the Suits actress for her act, Graydon Carter said, “This woman is slightly adrift on the facts and reality.”

Related: King Charles breaks silence after Meghan uses Sussex title in website launch

These remarks by the editor came at the time when Meghan Markle launched her online clothing store, where she is selling her luxury outfits worn while filming of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and on multiple public appearances.

