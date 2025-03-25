Royal

Meghan Markle releases first trailer of new podcast, teases 'girl talk'

The Duchess of Sussex promises juicy gossips in new podcast, ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’, as she releases first trailer

  March 25, 2025

Girl talks and hot gossips by Meghan Markle are on the way!

On Tuesday, March 25, the Duchess of Sussex released the first trailer for her exciting new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, teasing the listeners by promising some thrilling “girl talk.”

The former American actress teased to give fans the “kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses,” reported PEOPLE.

Meghan, in the preview of Confessions of a Female Founder, which is the Duchess’s new production with Lemonada Media, built anticipation by saying, “We’re going to get some girl talk!”

She also cheekily giggled while discussing whether or not one of her business guests is single.

“I'm Meghan, and this is Confessions of a Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today,” Meghan stated in the preview.

In the trailer, the Duchess of Sussex also included some audios from the show where some of the guests opened up about their respective journeys of successes and struggles.

"It just started climbing and climbing, and there was 5,000, 10,000 people on our website,” shared one, while another flashed back to the past and recalled, “I’m broke, and no one is calling me.”

Meghan Markle’s much-anticipated podcast, which is set to debut on April 8, 2025, comprises of eight-episode which will be released on weekly basis.

The show is also set to offer insights into Prince Harry’s wife’s entrepreneurial journey launching her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

