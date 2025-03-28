YouTube tests new system to minimise notifications from less watched channels 

Sci-Tech

YouTube's latest notification system it's currently in the early stages and not widely available to all users

  March 28, 2025
Google has revealed that it is currently testing the latest system for YouTube that minimises notifications received from subscribed channels that are not watched anymore.

YouTube's latest notification system

Google stated that viewers who haven’t interacted with a channel recently but still have push notifications will not experience the same anymore during this experiment.

While they will still be accessible through the notification inbox in the YouTube app, they will not get push notifications from the channel.

This experiment will not affect the YouTube channels viewers who interact with or channels that upload less content.

According to Google, instead of unsubscribing to channel notifications separately, users are only required to disable notifications on app.

It prevents the creators from reaching out to their viewers from third-party apps.

YouTube said that this experiment is aimed at finding the best solution to this issue without disabling app notifications.

However, it's currently in the early stages and not widely available to all YouTube users.

In another announcement, the video streaming tech giant revealed that it was testing a feature which allows users to hide end screens on their devices.

Those who are already enrolled in the experiment will receive a Hide icon in the top-right corner of the video when end screens appear, enabling them to hide it.

