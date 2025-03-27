Queen Máxima visits special projects after major meeting at Palace

Queen Máxima stepped out for key working visit after welcoming the King’s Circle of Commissioners at the Royal Palace.
In a new Instagram post shared on Wednesday night, March 26, the Dutch Royal Family reported about the Queen Consort’s new visits to two locations in Uden.
For the latest engagement, the Queen paid a visit to get updates about developments in sustainability projects.
“Queen Máxima visits two locations in Uden where biobased building materials are used. These materials are made from fibre crops that are largely grown on Dutch soil,” read the post’s caption.
The Dutch Royals reported that the Queen’s visit began with a sustainability project by housing corporation area where roofs are made more sustainable by installing new roof panels.
About the purpose of this project, it was noted that the installations are important to make the homes more “energy-efficient.”
Further briefing about Queen Máxima’s visit, the Royal Family stated, “Then the Barli housing factory is visited where sustainable wooden homes are produced. After a tour, there is a discussion with chain partners about the development of biobased construction in the Netherlands.”
“The working visit is part of a series of visits by Queen Máxima in the field of sustainability and circularity,” the statement concluded.
This visit comes after Queen Máxima received the King’s Circle of Commissioners alongside King Willem-Alexander at Huis ten Bosch Palace.