King Willem, Queen Máxima meet top ambassadors, commissioners in key meetings

It was a busy yet meaningful day for King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima!
Taking to the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family of the Netherlands on Wednesday, March 26, the Dutch Royals shared updates about the Monarch and the Queen Consort’s latest engagements.
They reported that the King met some ambassadors of different countries at Noordeinde Palace in The Hague, as well as had lunch with the entire Circle of King’s Commissioners at Huis ten Bosch Palace.
“The King receives Ambassador De la Mota Jiménez of the Dominican Republic, Ambassador Shah of Pakistan and Ambassador Ali of the Maldives at Noordeinde Palace in The Hague to present their credentials,” the Royals shared.
They also stated that shortly after the new ambassadors’ arrival in the country, they were invited to the Palace to present their credentials, after which they formally joined in office.
Meanwhile, for the second engagement, King Willem-Alexander, alongside Queen Máxima received the group of his commissioners.
“The King and Queen Máxima receive the entire Circle of King's Commissioners for a lunch at Huis ten Bosch Palace. This consultative body of the provinces functions as a forum for exchanging knowledge and experiences. In addition, the circle prepares joint positions for the central government on topics that are relevant to the provinces,” read the Royal Family’s statement.
It was also noted that the commissioners are appointed directly by the King for a period of six years and work as representatives of the government.
Furthermore, it was shared that this meeting marked the second time that King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima have offered the Circle of Commissioners a lunch to discuss provincial issues with them.