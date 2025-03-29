Entertainment

Megan Fox to co-parent with MGK but rules out rekindling romance

Machine Gun Kelly announced that Megan Fox welcomed her fourth baby

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 29, 2025
Megan Fox to co-parent with MGK but rules out rekindling romance
Megan Fox to co-parent with MGK but rules out rekindling romance 

Megan Fox is focused on co-parenting with ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly following the birth of their baby girl, but reconciliation isn’t on the table.

As per PEOPLE, a close source shared the Jennifer's Body starlet’s co-parenting with ex the Rap Devil singer.

But the former twosome is not looking into rekindling their romance after they welcomed their first baby together earlier this week.

"It feels magical to her that she now has a baby girl too," the source said, adding, "She's doing great and over the moon about her baby girl."

"The last few months alone have been difficult for her," they continued.

The source revealed, "At this point, she plans on co-parenting with Colson, but that's it. She won't be getting back together with him."

On March 27, Kelly announced that Fox welcomed her fourth baby, a girl.

The Bad Things singer took to his Instagram account to share the exciting news as he posted a video of himself with his newborn daughter.

"She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed" Kelly wrote in the caption, adding, "3/27/25."

In the monochrome video, Kelly could be seen holding his baby daughter's hand.

To note, the couple called it quits at the end of November 2024 after announcing Megan Fox’s pregnancy.

Dua Lipa wins ‘Levitating’ copyright lawsuit
Dua Lipa wins ‘Levitating’ copyright lawsuit
Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau team up for action scenes in Paris
Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau team up for action scenes in Paris
Will Smith takes dig at Chris Rock for Oscars slap in new album
Will Smith takes dig at Chris Rock for Oscars slap in new album
‘Legend of Zelda’ live-action movie sets March 2027 release date
‘Legend of Zelda’ live-action movie sets March 2027 release date
Sydney Sweeney poses without engagement ring weeks after split reports
Sydney Sweeney poses without engagement ring weeks after split reports
Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan delight fans with new version of ‘Physical'
Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan delight fans with new version of ‘Physical'
Hugh Jackman announces exciting collaboration for new venture
Hugh Jackman announces exciting collaboration for new venture
Ed Sheeran reveals shocking retirement plans after open letter
Ed Sheeran reveals shocking retirement plans after open letter
Tom Hardy reveals shocking reason for joining Guy Ritchie’s ‘MobLand’
Tom Hardy reveals shocking reason for joining Guy Ritchie’s ‘MobLand’
Halle Bailey rings in 25th birthday with son Halo amid DDG feud
Halle Bailey rings in 25th birthday with son Halo amid DDG feud
Millie Bobby Brown bonds with father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi at Miami Open: Photo
Millie Bobby Brown bonds with father-in-law Jon Bon Jovi at Miami Open: Photo
Selena Gomez recalls Taylor Swift’s advice as her 'guiding light'
Selena Gomez recalls Taylor Swift’s advice as her 'guiding light'