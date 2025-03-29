Megan Fox to co-parent with MGK but rules out rekindling romance 

Megan Fox is focused on co-parenting with ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly following the birth of their baby girl, but reconciliation isn’t on the table.
As per PEOPLE, a close source shared the Jennifer's Body starlet’s co-parenting with ex the Rap Devil singer.
But the former twosome is not looking into rekindling their romance after they welcomed their first baby together earlier this week.
"It feels magical to her that she now has a baby girl too," the source said, adding, "She's doing great and over the moon about her baby girl."
"The last few months alone have been difficult for her," they continued.
The source revealed, "At this point, she plans on co-parenting with Colson, but that's it. She won't be getting back together with him."
On March 27, Kelly announced that Fox welcomed her fourth baby, a girl.
The Bad Things singer took to his Instagram account to share the exciting news as he posted a video of himself with his newborn daughter.
"She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed" Kelly wrote in the caption, adding, "3/27/25."
In the monochrome video, Kelly could be seen holding his baby daughter's hand.
To note, the couple called it quits at the end of November 2024 after announcing Megan Fox’s pregnancy.