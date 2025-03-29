Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce on ‘trial run’ to prepare for parenthood

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be preparing for parenthood!
On Friday, March 28, RadarOnline reported that the Cruel Summer hitmaker, who is renowned for being a cat mom, now pets a dog along with boyfriend Travis.
The lovebirds, who have been dating since the summer of 2023, are soon going to ring in their second dating anniversary, and adopting a pet around this time seems like a next step they have taken in their relationship, keeping a long-term future in mind, claimed an insider.
It was also claimed by the source that the pooch is a “trial run for starting a family” in the future.
"They didn't take this on lightly. Getting a new puppy requires a lot of teamwork – and it's made their bond even stronger. This is just a trial run for them getting ready to start a family of their own,” the tipster noted.
The news that Taylor and Travis have adopted a pet dog was revealed by the NFL star’s brother Jason Kelce in a recent podcast appearance on Fritz & Whit.
"They're saying this is practice for a baby. They're still playing coy about an engagement, but they're beyond happy,” the source continued, adding, "They've been playing house. It's been fun after the busy couple of years they've had."
It was also mentioned by the insider that the Blank Space crooner wants to marry the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end, however, she does not want to rush things, and as of now the couple is just “happy cocooning” with their new pet.
