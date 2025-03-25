Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce step out with close pal during their secret getaway 

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, recently stepped out alongside their close pal, Erin Andrews, during their secret getaway to Montana, United States of America.
The couple and sportscaster were seen enjoying a meal at the Auric Room, a supper club and speakeasy, at Lone Mountain Ranch.
According to a report by Page Six, an insider revealed that during their outing, the NFL athlete jokingly appreciated Erin for encouraging her girlfriend to date him before their relationship.
"Erin is close friends with Taylor and Travis, and Travis even jokingly credits Erin for encouraging Taylor to date him, they’re all good friends," the tipster noted.
In August 2023, the 46-year-old sports commentator publicly urged the Bad Blood hitmaker, during the episode of her and Charissa Thompson's podcast, Calm Down, to give Travis a chance after he failed to meet the popstar at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City back in July 2023.
"[Taylor], I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy," Erin asked the 14-time Grammy-winning artist during the show.
Taylor and Travis, who began dating in September 2023, were last spotted in New York City, where they got cosy at the members-only Crane Club.
