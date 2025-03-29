Hollywood stars call out Oscars over silence on ‘No Other Land’ co-director’s assault

Ava DuVernay, Olivia Colman, and Javier Bardem are among the prominent Hollywood figures who have signed an open letter condemning the Academy's response to the attack on No Other Land co-director.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, they slammed the leadership of the The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its initial response to the recent assault and arrest of Oscar winner Hamdan Ballal.
On Friday, in an open letter it stated, “It is indefensible for an organization to recognize a film with an award in the first week of March, and then fail to defend its filmmakers just a few weeks later.”
Related: Israeli-Palestinian documentary ‘No Other Land’ wins big at Oscars 2025
They claimed that the Academy showed a “lack of support” for Ballal.
“The targeting of Ballal is not just an attack on one filmmaker — it is an attack on all those who dare to bear witness and tell inconvenient truths. We will continue to watch over this film team. Winning an Oscar has put their lives in increasing danger, and we will not mince words when the safety of fellow artists is at stake,” the open letter stated.
Notably, Ballal was assaulted and detained by the Israeli military after he won an Oscar for co-directing best documentary feature winner No Other Land.
Related: Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison and ‘Anora’ win big at Oscars 2025