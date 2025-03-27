Royal

Duchess Sophie makes emotional plea as she kicks off two-day international trip

The Duchess of Edinburgh kicks off two-day foreign trip as Patron of the NSPCC and Plan International UK

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 27, 2025
Duchess Sophie makes emotional plea as she kicks off two-day international trip
Duchess Sophie makes emotional plea as she kicks off two-day international trip 

The Duchess of Edinburgh has made an emotional plea as she kicked off her two-day foreign trip as Patron of the NSPCC and Plan International UK.

Sophie arrived in Brussels, in Belgium on Wednesday to take part in a series of engagements focused on tackling child sexual exploitation and abuse.

In the afternoon, the wife of Prince Edward attended an event co-hosted by the European Parliament Intergroup on Children's Rights.

During the event, Sophie delivered key speech, where she made an emotional appeal for urgent action to protect children from online abuse and exploitation.

“As I speak, AI is being used to generate hyper-realistic child sexual abuse imagery at scale,” the duchess, who has been Patron of the NSPCC since 2016, said.

Related: Duchess Sophie hosts grand celebration at Edinburgh Castle without Prince Edward

She went on to say, “Seventy-nine per cent of teenagers are already using generative-AI for learning, which obviously can be beneficial, but they are also receiving misleading or dangerous information from chatbots on topics including mental health, suicide and grooming.

“This underlines the corrosive impact of online abuse and scale of the challenge we face in tackling it. It is a challenge we need to tackle urgently, particularly given the emergence of generative AI,” Sophie added.

The duchess was joined by Jess Phillips, UK Minister for Safeguarding and Violence Against Women and Girls.

Sophie later attended a reception with panellists, including survivors and representatives from EU institutions, the UN and NGOs advocating for change.

This is not the first time the duchess has engaged with the European Parliament Intergroup on Children's Rights, as she previously visited in December 2021.

Related: Duchess Sophie takes on new role to revive legacy of past queens

Prince George makes witty plea to Prince William before royal engagement
Prince George makes witty plea to Prince William before royal engagement
King Charles sends key message to local media after Prince Harry’s news
King Charles sends key message to local media after Prince Harry’s news
King Charles issues major statement after Prince Harry’s announcement
King Charles issues major statement after Prince Harry’s announcement
Prince William shares exciting news after Prince Harry’s emotional blow
Prince William shares exciting news after Prince Harry’s emotional blow
Buckingham Palace shares heartfelt update on King Charles, Queen Camilla
Buckingham Palace shares heartfelt update on King Charles, Queen Camilla
Royal Family releases secret documents amid big scandal
Royal Family releases secret documents amid big scandal
Prince William breaks silence after King Charles postponed royal trip
Prince William breaks silence after King Charles postponed royal trip
Queen Camilla celebrates the launch of new initiative: 'making life better'
Queen Camilla celebrates the launch of new initiative: 'making life better'
Princess Beatrice makes surprise announcement days after emotional essay
Princess Beatrice makes surprise announcement days after emotional essay
Princess Alexandra of Hanover opens up on her bond with mother Princess Caroline
Princess Alexandra of Hanover opens up on her bond with mother Princess Caroline
King Charles announces major change in Royal estates amid cancer treatment
King Charles announces major change in Royal estates amid cancer treatment
Meghan Markle responds to claims of 'using' Archie, Lilibet for marketing
Meghan Markle responds to claims of 'using' Archie, Lilibet for marketing