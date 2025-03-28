Sabalenka qualifies for first-ever Miami Open finals after beating Paolini

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka beat Jasmine Paolini in the semi-finals to qualify for her first-ever Miami Open finals.
According to UPI, world No. 1 Sabalenka on Thursday, March 27, 2025, claimed a dominant 6-2, 6-2 victory over No. 6 seed Paolini at Hard Rock Stadium to qualify for her debut Miami Open finals and 12th career WTA 1000 final.
The 26-year-old during her on-court interview said, “I'm super happy. I'm super happy I was able to give myself another chance, another final and another opportunity to hold a trophy. I'm super excited for another final. I can't wait to play."
Talking about Paolini, she added, “She's an incredible player. I knew I'd have to work for every point against her. I focused on my serve. She was hitting pretty flat and deep balls, so you gotta stay low. I was focusing on my movement and serve. Super happy with the level I played."
Sabaleka, in her fourth final of the 2025 season, will face either American tennis player Alexandra Eala or teenager from the Philippines Jessica Pegula in the women's singles final on Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Miami Gardens.
