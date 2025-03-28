Sports

Sabalenka qualifies for first-ever Miami Open finals after beating Paolini

Aryna Sabalenka became the first finalist of the 2025 Miami Open after breezing past Paolini

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 28, 2025
Aryna Sabalenka became the first finalist of the 2025 Miami Open after breezing past Paolini
Aryna Sabalenka became the first finalist of the 2025 Miami Open after breezing past Paolini

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka beat Jasmine Paolini in the semi-finals to qualify for her first-ever Miami Open finals.

According to UPI, world No. 1 Sabalenka on Thursday, March 27, 2025, claimed a dominant 6-2, 6-2 victory over No. 6 seed Paolini at Hard Rock Stadium to qualify for her debut Miami Open finals and 12th career WTA 1000 final.

The 26-year-old during her on-court interview said, “I'm super happy. I'm super happy I was able to give myself another chance, another final and another opportunity to hold a trophy. I'm super excited for another final. I can't wait to play."

Related: Aryna Sabalenka flaunts epic dance moves after beating Sloane Stephens

Talking about Paolini, she added, “She's an incredible player. I knew I'd have to work for every point against her. I focused on my serve. She was hitting pretty flat and deep balls, so you gotta stay low. I was focusing on my movement and serve. Super happy with the level I played."

Sabaleka, in her fourth final of the 2025 season, will face either American tennis player Alexandra Eala or teenager from the Philippines Jessica Pegula in the women's singles final on Saturday, March 29, 2025, in Miami Gardens.

Related: Aryna Sabalenka achieves new milestone ahead of Australian Open

EA Sports to launch F1 25 soon for PC, PS5, and more
EA Sports to launch F1 25 soon for PC, PS5, and more
LeBron James secures game-winning moment as Lakers defeat Pacers
LeBron James secures game-winning moment as Lakers defeat Pacers
Microsoft updates Windows Game Bar with new features and improvements
Microsoft updates Windows Game Bar with new features and improvements
Emma Raducanu’s Miami Open journey ends after intense battle with Pegula
Emma Raducanu’s Miami Open journey ends after intense battle with Pegula
LeBron James shows support for JJ Redick after Lakers’ third straight loss
LeBron James shows support for JJ Redick after Lakers’ third straight loss
Miami Open huge upset: Wildcard teen Alex Eala stuns world No. 2 Iga Swiatek
Miami Open huge upset: Wildcard teen Alex Eala stuns world No. 2 Iga Swiatek
PUBG Mobile update 3.7 part 2 to bring new firearms and scopes
PUBG Mobile update 3.7 part 2 to bring new firearms and scopes
Call of Duty: Warzone reveals Verdansk map changes and upgrades
Call of Duty: Warzone reveals Verdansk map changes and upgrades
World Cup qualifiers: Argentina beat Brazil with historic lead
World Cup qualifiers: Argentina beat Brazil with historic lead
Russell Wilson to join New York Giants, wife Ciara reacts
Russell Wilson to join New York Giants, wife Ciara reacts
Novak Djokovic reaches Miami quarter-finals after beating Musetti
Novak Djokovic reaches Miami quarter-finals after beating Musetti
Novak Djokovic all set to return to Madrid Open after 3-year
Novak Djokovic all set to return to Madrid Open after 3-year