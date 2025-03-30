Sophie Turner to take big decision for daughters amid Joe Jonas custody battle

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot in 2019 and had been living a happy life in America with their two girls Willa and Delphine
However, things between the two didn't work out well and the singer finally filed for divorce from Turner in 2023, requesting shared custody of their children.
Amid the custody battle, Turner returned to the UK with her daughters, stating that she felt her life was "on pause" while living in the US.
In January last year, it was announced the former couple had reached an agreement in the transatlantic custody battle – but the terms have remained a mystery.
Now the Mail on Sunday has revealed that Turner will move back to the UK with daughters Willa, four, and Delphine, two, as part of a custody agreement with her ex-husband.
According to family sources, the Games of Throne actress will move back to the UK with her daughters and has been searching for schools in the area.
Initially, the couple stated their divorce was a mutual decision, but the situation escalated when Sophie Turner sued Joe Jonas for allegedly keeping their daughters in America without her consent.
