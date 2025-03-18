Royal

Queen Rania makes striking appearance in Madaba for special event

Jordan’s Queen Rania stunned in new regal look at a special iftar gathering in Madaba

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 18, 2025
Queen Rania makes striking appearance in Madaba for special event
Queen Rania makes striking appearance in Madaba for special event

Queen Rania surely knows how to turn heads!

In her latest outing, the Jordanian Queen made a striking appearance as she hosted a special iftar banquet in Madaba for key women in a variety of fields.

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Monday, March 17, the gorgeous Queen updated about the gathering and also shared a photograph with the special guests.

“‏Today’s Iftar with Madaba’s outstanding women. Your warmth is contagious,” she penned alongside the snap.

At the event, Queen Rania radiated elegance in a mustard yellow, one-piece ensemble featuring pleated neckline and a stylish belt around the waist.

Related: Queen Rania offers delightful peeks into iftar banquet for women leaders

To complement the look, Rania carried a white hand clutch bag, and wore metallic heels. With her lustrous tresses flowing freely, the Queen looked beautiful in a glam makeup look.

During the iftar with females from across the governorate, the Queen wished a blessed fast to those marking Ramadan.

Related: Jordan Royal Family marks Ramadan 2025 with heartfelt wishes

“Madaba’s iconic mosaics are more than just artifacts of this land’s history. They are also expressions of its present-day identity,” stated Queen Rania as she praised the city for its diversity, authenticity, beauty, and a history that spans over thousands of years.

The iftar banquet was hosted at Prince Hashem Bin Abdullah II Youth City.

Buckingham Palace shares major update on King Charles amid cancer treatment
Buckingham Palace shares major update on King Charles amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton shares special video after making history at St. Patrick's Day
Kate Middleton shares special video after making history at St. Patrick's Day
Princess Kate reveals key details about new trip with kids at major event
Princess Kate reveals key details about new trip with kids at major event
King Charles breaks silence after bombshell meeting with Mark Carney
King Charles breaks silence after bombshell meeting with Mark Carney
Kate Middleton breaks silence on Prince William’s beard at St. Patrick's parade
Kate Middleton breaks silence on Prince William’s beard at St. Patrick's parade
King Charles celebrates Princess Kate’s return to St Patrick’s Day Parade
King Charles celebrates Princess Kate’s return to St Patrick’s Day Parade
King Willem, Queen Máxima to strengthen ties with Kenya in upcoming visit
King Willem, Queen Máxima to strengthen ties with Kenya in upcoming visit
Kate Middleton pens heartwarming note on St Patrick’s Day: ‘Great to be back’
Kate Middleton pens heartwarming note on St Patrick’s Day: ‘Great to be back’
Sarah Ferguson posts new photo to mark Saint Patrick’s Day: See
Sarah Ferguson posts new photo to mark Saint Patrick’s Day: See
Meghan Markle gets support from her brother-in-law’s ex amid show backlash
Meghan Markle gets support from her brother-in-law’s ex amid show backlash
Zara Tindall sparks cosmetic procedure rumours with drastic change in smile
Zara Tindall sparks cosmetic procedure rumours with drastic change in smile
King Charles’ diplomatic ‘master show’ leaves Donald Trump ‘irritated’
King Charles’ diplomatic ‘master show’ leaves Donald Trump ‘irritated’