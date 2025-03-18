Queen Rania makes striking appearance in Madaba for special event

Queen Rania surely knows how to turn heads!
In her latest outing, the Jordanian Queen made a striking appearance as she hosted a special iftar banquet in Madaba for key women in a variety of fields.
Taking to her official Instagram handle on Monday, March 17, the gorgeous Queen updated about the gathering and also shared a photograph with the special guests.
“Today’s Iftar with Madaba’s outstanding women. Your warmth is contagious,” she penned alongside the snap.
At the event, Queen Rania radiated elegance in a mustard yellow, one-piece ensemble featuring pleated neckline and a stylish belt around the waist.
To complement the look, Rania carried a white hand clutch bag, and wore metallic heels. With her lustrous tresses flowing freely, the Queen looked beautiful in a glam makeup look.
During the iftar with females from across the governorate, the Queen wished a blessed fast to those marking Ramadan.
“Madaba’s iconic mosaics are more than just artifacts of this land’s history. They are also expressions of its present-day identity,” stated Queen Rania as she praised the city for its diversity, authenticity, beauty, and a history that spans over thousands of years.
The iftar banquet was hosted at Prince Hashem Bin Abdullah II Youth City.