Jennifer Garner reunites with ’13 Going on 30’ costar Judy Greer for new show

Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer are set to share the screen again in a new TV series.
On Saturday, March 29, Daily Mail reported that the Elektra starlet and the Archer actress have reunited after decades for Apple TV’s upcoming series, The Last Thing He Told Me in Paris.
The duo, who first met on the set of their iconic 2004 comedy film, 13 Going on 30, have maintained a close bond of friendship since then, and the news of them joining forces for the show’s second season has sparked a buzz of excitement among their fans.
In the photographs shared by the outlet, the besties looked extremely delighted and in great spirits as the Alias actress gave a warm hug to Judy on the set.
While the 27 Dresses actress looked stylish in a dark green coat and a fedora hat, Jennifer Garner exuded charm in an all-black attire.
Related: Jennifer Garner turns fans’ dream into reality with once-in-a-lifetime offer
The gorgeous actresses, who first appeared to be having a serious conversation, swiftly changed their moods as they laughed together between takes.
Apple TV’s The Last Thing He Told Me in Paris, which is based on Laura Dave’s novel of the same title, was first aired in April 2023 and became the most-watched limited series on the streaming site.
Related: Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau team up for action scenes in Paris
The second season will be based on a sequel to the novel, also penned by Laura Dave.