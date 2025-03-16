Jennifer Garner turns fans’ dream into reality with once-in-a-lifetime offer

Jennifer Garner has taken the concept of “killing two birds with one stone” to a whole next level!
In her latest Instagram Story on Saturday, March 15, the 13 Going on 30 starlet announced a huge surprise for fans that will turn their dreams into a reality.
The actress revealed that she would be sending rare personalized messages for $750 to fans for a “limited time” – a move she has made to raise funds for LA wildfire victims.
She shared a poster that featured hers, Judy Greer and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s snaps, and text that read, “FOR A LIMITED TIME TO RAISE MONEY FOR CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE RELIEF.”
“Some friends and I joined @cameo for a limited time to raise money for California wildfire relief!” Garner captioned, which was followed by a link to her Cameo page.
As per her Cameo page, the Elektra actress will be filming only 21 more videos for her fans, with the delivery being done in “1-7 days” after booking.
Fans can choose any one from the four options, including “Say Happy Birthday”, “Ask a Question”, “Receive a Pep Talk”, and “Get Advice.”
This comes after Jennifer Garner was spotted on a PDA-packed date with her boyfriend, John Miller.