Dua Lipa drops adorable snap with mom Anesa to mark Mother’s Day

Dua Lipa penned a heartfelt Mother’s Day tribute for mom Anesa Lipa.
On Sunday, March 30, the Levitating songstress took to her official Instagram Story to write a heartfelt wish for her mom on account of Mothering Sunday.
“HAPPY MOTHERS DAY @anesalipa. I LOVE YOU,” she captioned.
The Story featured an adorable photograph of the gorgeous mother-daughter duo from what appears to be a party.
In the snap, Dua can be seen dressed in a fuzzy, patterned coat featuring a deep neckline. With her nails painted red, the singer complemented her look by tying her hair in a sleek bun and wearing hoop earrings.
Meanwhile, Anesa looked breathtaking in a stylish black ensemble with semi-sheer sleeves. She styled her hair in a voluminous way and accessorized the overall look with intricate statement earrings and a ring.
Related: Dua Lipa, Tame Impala rock Sydney with thrilling Radical Optimism concert
For those uninformed, Mothering Sunday, which is also known as Mother’s Day, is a day to honor mothers and mother figures and is celebrated annually on the fourth Sunday of Lent.
Dua Lipa is currently embarked on her third concert tour, Radical Optimism, which is in support of her third studio album of the same title.
The tour began in Singapore on November 5, 2024, and is scheduled to wrap in Seattle on October 16, 2025.
Related: Dua Lipa kicks off Radical Optimism Tour’s 2025 leg with thrilling show
After thrilling her Australian fans with eight captivating concerts in Melbourne and Sydney from March 17 to 29, Dua is now gearing up to mesmerize New Zealand with electrifying shows in Auckland on April 2 and 4, 2025.