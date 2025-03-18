Entertainment

Dua Lipa kicks off Radical Optimism Tour’s 2025 leg with thrilling show

The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker, Dua Lipa, shared a carousel of photos from electrifying Melbourne concert

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 18, 2025
Dua Lipa kicks off Radical Optimism Tour’s 2025 leg with thrilling show
Dua Lipa kicks off Radical Optimism Tour’s 2025 leg with thrilling show

Dua Lipa has officially begun the 2025 leg of hit Radical Optimism Tour.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, March 17, the Levitating hitmaker shared a huge carousel of thrilling photographs and videos from the first-ever show of the tour’s 2025 leg.

She captioned the post writing, “RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR NIGHT 1 - MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA.”

The collection of snaps began with a solo snap of Dua, dressed in a champagne-gold, corset-style bodycon dress, which affectively accentuated her toned figure.

Related: Dua Lipa drops highly-anticipated music video with Jennie Kim

She paired the gorgeous outfit with sheer pantyhose, and highlighted her gorgeous facial features with warm-toned makeup look.

Next in the carousel was a clip featuring Dua Lipa opening the thrilling first 2025 concert of the much-anticipated tour, making the crowd electrified.

As the slides progressed, the slew of photos and clips showcased exciting glimpses from the exhilarating night.

Gushing over the incredible concert, one of the fans commented, “Didn’t think Love Again could get any better but the drama!! Amazing first show! So proud!”

Related: Dua Lipa makes big announcement amid Callum Turner wedding plans

Another praised, “She’s an icon, she’s a legend and SHE IS,” while a third expressed, “OH MY GOD END OF AN ERA IS ON THE SETLIST. I’M SO EXCITED TO SCREAM THIS SONG LIVE.”

Dua Lipa now has four more concerts scheduled in Melbourne, Australia, after which she will be mesmerizing the fans in Sydney with three shows.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson enjoys ‘special’ date with Zara McDermott
One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson enjoys ‘special’ date with Zara McDermott
Justin Timberlake gives big shoutout to TFTW Tour crew for unwavering support
Justin Timberlake gives big shoutout to TFTW Tour crew for unwavering support
2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards Winners List: Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift win big
2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards Winners List: Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift win big
Lady Gaga embraces late 30s as she wins 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award
Lady Gaga embraces late 30s as she wins 2025 iHeartRadio Innovator Award
Billie Eilish presents big accolade to Gracie Abrams at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Billie Eilish presents big accolade to Gracie Abrams at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Taylor Swift returns to spotlight with huge win at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Taylor Swift returns to spotlight with huge win at 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Kim, Khloé Kardashian celebrate brother Rob’s birthday with cute throwback snaps
Kim, Khloé Kardashian celebrate brother Rob’s birthday with cute throwback snaps
Kris Jenner honors son Rob Kardashian on his 38th birthday with sweet photo-dump
Kris Jenner honors son Rob Kardashian on his 38th birthday with sweet photo-dump
Kim Kardashian receives unwavering support from pal amid Kanye West drama
Kim Kardashian receives unwavering support from pal amid Kanye West drama
‘Rosetta’ star Émilie Dequenne passes away at 43
‘Rosetta’ star Émilie Dequenne passes away at 43
Kim Sae Ron's family demands official apology from Kim Soo Hyun
Kim Sae Ron's family demands official apology from Kim Soo Hyun
BLACKPINK’s Jennie gets emotional as she showcases ‘Ruby’ in Seoul
BLACKPINK’s Jennie gets emotional as she showcases ‘Ruby’ in Seoul