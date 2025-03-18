Dua Lipa kicks off Radical Optimism Tour’s 2025 leg with thrilling show

Dua Lipa has officially begun the 2025 leg of hit Radical Optimism Tour.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, March 17, the Levitating hitmaker shared a huge carousel of thrilling photographs and videos from the first-ever show of the tour’s 2025 leg.
She captioned the post writing, “RADICAL OPTIMISM TOUR NIGHT 1 - MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA.”
The collection of snaps began with a solo snap of Dua, dressed in a champagne-gold, corset-style bodycon dress, which affectively accentuated her toned figure.
She paired the gorgeous outfit with sheer pantyhose, and highlighted her gorgeous facial features with warm-toned makeup look.
Next in the carousel was a clip featuring Dua Lipa opening the thrilling first 2025 concert of the much-anticipated tour, making the crowd electrified.
As the slides progressed, the slew of photos and clips showcased exciting glimpses from the exhilarating night.
Gushing over the incredible concert, one of the fans commented, “Didn’t think Love Again could get any better but the drama!! Amazing first show! So proud!”
Another praised, “She’s an icon, she’s a legend and SHE IS,” while a third expressed, “OH MY GOD END OF AN ERA IS ON THE SETLIST. I’M SO EXCITED TO SCREAM THIS SONG LIVE.”
Dua Lipa now has four more concerts scheduled in Melbourne, Australia, after which she will be mesmerizing the fans in Sydney with three shows.