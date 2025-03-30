Entertainment

Dua Lipa shares sweet message after ‘Levitating’ lawsuit win

Dua Lipa concludes last show of Radical Optimism tour in Sydney

Dua Lipa has shared a delightful message for fans after winning Levitating lawsuit.

The New Rules hitmaker concluded the third and final concert in Sydney before flying off to Auckland for another show of Radical Optimism tour.

On March 30, she took to Instagram and shared pictures from the show.

Dua captioned the post, “Our 3rd and final night in Sydney!!! SO.MUCH.FUN. and the cherry on the cake was singing Big Jet Plane with @angusstone_ last night before we fly off to Auckland!!! I love you guys so much! So happy to have kicked off the #radicaloptimismtour with you!!!”

In one video, the Kiss and Make Up singer can be seen dancing energetically while wearing a sleek bodysuit.

She can be seen posing with her background dancers in another frame, donning a white crop top and black jeans.

Her delightful message comes after she won a plagiarism lawsuit against L Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer.

They alleged that the pop icon had plagiarised their songs, Wiggle And Giggle All Night and Don Diablo.

Notably, Dua Lipa is currently busy on Radical Optimism tour, which is expected to end mid October.

